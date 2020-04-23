Extraction Fan Reactions: Netizens Excited About The Upcoming Netflix Movie

The upcoming Netflix movie Extraction has created a buzz in the audience. The movie is all set to release on April 24, 2020, on Netflix. The movie stars Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, David Harbour, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and many more actors. Sam Hargrave's movie is based on the comic Ciudad. Extraction reviews have been doing the rounds on the internet. Take a look at Extraction fan reactions.

Extraction fan reactions

#Extraction is the most action packed entertaining film of the year. Its explosive and well directed. The action scenes keep on coming and Chris Hemsworth is great in his role! The action scenes reminded me of John Wick and that is a good thing! pic.twitter.com/VlbZsyhdvk — JustinWatchesMovies (@JWatchesMovies) April 22, 2020

Waiting for you #Extraction 😍



Hope It'll be good one Movie 👍👌 pic.twitter.com/LQ2IQoHDkL — অদ্ভুত প্রাণী™💀 (@icon_Nur) April 22, 2020

I love making movies, but you’ll never see Chris Hemsworth do his own stunts. I’ll gladly leave it to these crazy men (and women), who are willing to risk their lives, so that I could look like an absolute badass. #Extraction pic.twitter.com/f4StXjNCzP — Not @ChrisHensworth. (@RemainsWorthy) April 18, 2020

Incase you're bored

Movie Update!



A movie is coming out on Netflix on 24th April, that is 2days from now titled EXTRACTION produced by Chris Hemsworth it's an action-thriller. pic.twitter.com/LIRnGrvVha — Proper Ijebu boy🇳🇬 (@OsikoBolu) April 22, 2020

Director Sam Hargrave strapped himself to the hood of a moving car to perfectly capture this chase scene in ‘Extraction.’



➡️ via cinematogr / IG pic.twitter.com/LS1Bjn893f — FilmFreeway (@FilmFreeway) April 21, 2020

