'Extraction' Trailer Opens A Minefield Of Jokes For Fans; Check Out Hilarious Fan Comments

Web Series

Chris Hemsworth starrer 'Extraction' dropped its trailer recently and seems like it has opened a minefield of jokes for fans; check out hilarious fan comments

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
chris hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth took to his Instagram handle and announced the release of his action thriller film, Extraction. A major part of the film has been shot in India and features many Indian actors as well. In the trailer, it can be seen that Chris Hemsworth has been sent to a mission to rescue the son of a drug lord. The movie will release on April 24th, 2020 on Netflix. Check out the trailer below.

Read | Matthew McConaughey's Virtual Bingo Cheers Up People At A Senior Living Facility

The trailer of Chris Hemsworth starrer film 'Extraction'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) on

The trailer has been watched over a million times and has been going viral on social media. Though the movie stars Hollywood's popular Chris Hemsworth, Bollywood fans seem more excited about the fact that some of their favourite Indian actors would be sharing the screen with Chris. Check out some hilarious comments around Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hooda and Chris Hemsworth.

Read | Leaf Worm Apple Puzzle That Is Trending These Days; Check Answer And Solution Inside

Hillarious comments on 'Extraction' trailer

chris hemsworth extraction trailer memes extraction on netflix
chris hemsworth extraction trailer memes extraction on netflix
chris hemsworth extraction trailer memes extraction on netflix
chris hemsworth extraction trailer memes extraction on netflix
chris hemsworth extraction trailer memes extraction on netflix

On another note, Chris Hemsworth shared the trailer on his social media handles where he told his fans that he was extremely proud of the work that everyone has put in to make the movie a success. He told his fans that though the past few months have been tough, he hopes that he times will get better. He further said that he hopes he is able to cheer his fans up and they have a good time watching his film online as they stay home. Check out the tweet below.

Read | R Kelly Denied Temporary Bail Amid COVID 19 Fears; Judge Says "he Remains A Flight Risk"

Read | Chris Hemsworth Offers Free Meditation Guidance To Help Kids Amidst Coronavirus Crisis

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
