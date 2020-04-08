'Extraction' Trailer Opens A Minefield Of Jokes For Fans; Check Out Hilarious Fan Comments

Chris Hemsworth took to his Instagram handle and announced the release of his action thriller film, Extraction. A major part of the film has been shot in India and features many Indian actors as well. In the trailer, it can be seen that Chris Hemsworth has been sent to a mission to rescue the son of a drug lord. The movie will release on April 24th, 2020 on Netflix. Check out the trailer below.

The trailer of Chris Hemsworth starrer film 'Extraction'

The trailer has been watched over a million times and has been going viral on social media. Though the movie stars Hollywood's popular Chris Hemsworth, Bollywood fans seem more excited about the fact that some of their favourite Indian actors would be sharing the screen with Chris. Check out some hilarious comments around Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hooda and Chris Hemsworth.

Hillarious comments on 'Extraction' trailer

Netflix announces "Extraction" starring Chris Hemsworth with Pankaj Tripathi.



*Meanwhile Pankaj Tripathi pic.twitter.com/mWUZ40hNuZ — sab ki baat (@j_baahubaliiii) April 7, 2020

On another note, Chris Hemsworth shared the trailer on his social media handles where he told his fans that he was extremely proud of the work that everyone has put in to make the movie a success. He told his fans that though the past few months have been tough, he hopes that he times will get better. He further said that he hopes he is able to cheer his fans up and they have a good time watching his film online as they stay home. Check out the tweet below.

So happy to finally be able to share the trailer for EXTRACTION with you all! This has been a difficult few months for all of us, and we hope this will provide a bit of entertainment while we are all staying home. April 24th on @NETFLIX. https://t.co/dmwlSSIOVn — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) April 7, 2020

