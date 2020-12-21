'Family Guy' Christmas Episodes: Here Are 5 Best Christmas Episodes From The Show

The American sitcom, Family Guy has been a fan favourite ever since its launch in 1999. Helmed by the American writer, actor and director, Seth MacFarlane the show first aired on the Fox Broadcasting Company in 1999. The show has had an impressive 14 season run and has been widely acclaimed for its storyline. This Emmy nominated show has also produced some of the best Christmas episodes that fans still cherish and watch every Christmas. Here are the best Family Guy Christmas Episodes.

Read | Jason Momoa film has become one of the most trending films on Netflix; Find out about it

Family Guy Christmas episodes list

Don’t Be A Dickens At Christmas

Source: Family Guy (Disney+)

Don’t Be A Dickens At Christmas is Family Guy season 16’s ninth episode. It is one of the best Christmas episodes of Family Guy. When Peter decides he doesn’t want to participate in any of the family's Christmas activities, he’s left home alone. However, while lounging on his sofa, and nearly falling asleep watching a Christmas themed Patrick Swayze movie, Peter wakes up to find Swayze in his lounge room.

Swayze who was supposed to be long dead by now, explains that he has come back from the dead to remind Peter about the true meaning of Christmas. Swayze takes Peter back to the year 1970/80/90 to show him how he spent Christmas as a child.

Read | Jennifer Lopez to play FBI officer in Netflix original film 'The Cipher'; details inside

How The Griffin Stole Christmas?

How The Griffin Stole Christmas is an episode from season 15. It is the ninth episode of the season and revolves around a visit to the mall, where Peter gets roped into becoming the new Santa. Meanwhile, a notorious Brian and Stewie crash an office Christmas party which snowballs into Stewie becoming an employee. However, back at the mall, Peter enjoys the perks of his new job and enjoys receiving a lot of free stuff.

Christmas Guy

Source: Family Guy (Disney+)

Christmas Guy is the eighth episode of season 12 of Family Guy. In the episode when the annual Christmas Carnival is cancelled by Carter Pewterschmidt, Peter attempts to help him regain his Christmas spirit. However, things take a downturn when Peter accuses Carter of acting Jewish that he reinstates the carnival.

Read | The Gray Man cast: From Dhanush to Ryan Gosling, know actors of this upcoming Netflix film

A Very Special Family Guy Freakin’ Christmas

A Very Special Family Guy Freakin’ Christmas is the earliest Christmas episode of Family Guy. The episode was in season 3 and sixteenth in line. This was Family Guy’s first Christmas special which follows the many mishaps that the Griffins encounter on the lead up to Christmas Day. Peter accidentally donates all the family's presents to charity and Stewie believes that Santa is some omnipotent demon.

Road To The North Pole

Source: Family Guy (Disney+)

Road To The North Pole was the seventh episode of season 9 of Family Guy. In this episode, fans see that Stewie forces Brian to take him to the North Pole so that he can kill Santa Claus for blowing him off at the mall. However, this episode gets extended into two-parts which includes several musical numbers and remains the most well-received Family Guy Christmas special ever.

Read | Is 'The Ripper' a true story? See details about the Netflix docuseries here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.