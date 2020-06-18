Fans Slam Kareena Kapoor Khan's Old Video Advising Sara Not To Date Her Debut Film's Hero

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has saddened his fans and friends in Bollywood and has raised several controversies as the actor was reportedly suffering from depression and did not leave a suicide note behind. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan's fans for advising Sara Ali Khan to not date her first hero.

Fans call out Kareena Kapoor Khan for her advice to Sara

Sushant Singh Rajput fans are taking to their social media handles to slam all those celebrities who were unpleasant towards the actor. Recently, fans have found a video of Kareena Kapoor Khan, which is a clip from a talk show, and are calling her out for what said in the video. In this clip, fans can see that the interviewer asks her to give one piece of advice to actor Sara Ali Khan, in a rapid-fire round. Kareena Kapoor Khan says that Sara Ali Khan should not date her debut film's hero.

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut in the film Kedarnath, where she was seen sharing the big-screen with Sushant Singh Rajput. This video clip has enraged the fans who have taken to their official social media handle to express themselves. Here's what the fans have said:

Kedarnath is a 2018 romantic drama film directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The film features Sara Ali Khan in the role of Mandakini Mishra, a Hindu girl who falls in love with a Muslim porter, played by Sushant Singh Rajput. It did well at the box-office with its release on December 7, 2018.

Several celebrities and fans of Sushant Singh Rajput are taking to their social media handle to express what they feel about the actor's death. Recently, Kriti Sanon also took to her social media handle and wrote about how there are people on the social media who will "gossip" about one and after their demise the same people will come forward to talk about one's "niceness" and positive side. In her comment on social media, the actor said that it is a toxic place and is the "FAKEST".

Here's an official statement from Sushant's PR team

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

