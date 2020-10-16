Mysskin Updates Fans About Starting Pissasu 2's New Soundtrack On Twitter

Director Mysskin is one of the most popular directors of the south-Indian film industry. Karthik Raja, son of the acclaimed composer Ilayaraja is also one of the best music composers of south-Indian cinema. The two have come together for a movie titled Pissasu 2. It is a sequel to the famous Tamil language horror movie Pissasu. The filmmaker has given an update to fans on the work they have started while composing Pissasu 2’s soundtrack. Read ahead to know more.

Director Mysskin and Karthik Raja begin the composition of Pissasu 2 soundtrack

Director Mysskin shared a photo of him and Karthik Raja beginning the music composition of the horror movie Pissasu 2 on Twitter.

Mysskin also had announced the movie Pissasu 2 via Twitter. He made the announcement on his birthday at midnight. He was surrounded by Mani Ratnam, S Shankar, Vetri Maaran, Gautham Menon among others.

Pissasu starred Naga and Prayaga Martin in lead roles. Pissasu was widely loved by the audiences for its unique storyline and the performances delivered by the actors. It was one of the highest-grossing Mysskin movies.

Pissasu 2 stars Andrea Jeremiah and Rajkumar Pitchumani in the lead roles. This is the first time Andera will star in a Mysskin project. Rajkumar Pitchumani was also a part of the supporting cast of Pissasu. Fans of the first part have high expectations from the sequel.

Mysskin made his directorial debut with the 2006 movie Chithiram Pesuthadi. He is known for his movies like Anjathe (2008), Nandalala (2010) and Onaayum Aattukkuttiyum (2013). All of these movies have been much lauded. Mysskin also made his acting debut with the movie Nandalala which released in 2010.

Andrea Jeremiah is a prominent actor of the Tamil and Malayalam language films. She has starred in some of the biggest blockbuster movies of the south-Indian industry. Some of her famous movies include Pachaikili Muthucharam (2007), Aayirathil Oruvan (2010), Taramani (2017). Her upcoming movies are Master and No Entry both of which will release in later 2020.

Image courtesy- @directormysskin Instagram

