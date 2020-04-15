Money Heist: Fans Go Gaga Over Professor Dancing With Unbuttoned Shirt In Tokyo's Video

Popular Spanish Netflix drama La Casa De Papel, also known as Money Heist, released its fourth season on April 3. The story of Money Heist revolves around a group of unique robbers named after different cities of the globe. The robbers plan the greatest robbery in the history of Spain under the guidance of The Professor. While the show has quite a big cast, there is no denying that the cast members are quite close to one another.

As the fourth season of Money Heist features some intense scenes, the off-screen situation is quite different than the on-screen one. Money Heist cast member Úrsula Corberó shared a video of a party that the cast members had. The small gathering showed some of the cast members groovy to a catchy beat. While all eyes were on the ladies, the entry of Álvaro Morte aka The Professor has left the fans surprised. Check out the video of the Money Heist characters grooving at the party.

Money Heist Characters break into a dance

In the video, Úrsula Corberó who plays the role of Tokyo is joined by Jaime Lorente, who plays the role of Denver. They are soon joined by Esther Acebo aka Stockholm who grooves to Yohanna Seifu's song Stay Forever as well. While the trio is seen shaking a leg, Álvaro Morte who plays The Professor joins in. Netizens on Instagram are going gaga over the actor’s casual moves and his effortless movements.

The Professor is seen wearing an all back outfit with his shirt unbuttoned. He flaunts his bare chest as he dances alongside Tokyo and Stockholm in the video. While posting the video on Instagram, captioned the post revealing that it was shot in Thailand. She wrote, ‘Happy times #LCDP #Thailand’ in her Instagram post. While shooting in Thailand, the entire cast had reunited for planning the heist. It has been reported that the video might have been shot while filming the third season of Money Heist.

