Money Heist Season 5 : Is The Professor Is Going To Sacrifice Himself For The Heist?

Money Heist has been one of the most trending shows on Netflix. The show has created a buzz among the audience after the release of Season 4. Money Heist Season 4 released on April 4, 2020, and it has been making headlines ever since. As per reports, there are speculations that the Professor sacrificed himself in Money Heist Season 4 or maybe, he might sacrifice himself in the upcoming season 5. Take a look at some of the details about the same.

ALSO READ | What Happened To Nairobi In Money Heist Season 4? Will She Come Back In Season 5?

Money Heist Season 4 Episode 5

Spoiler: In Money Heist Season 4 Episode 5, Gandia is seen attacking the Professor's team and killing all the members. He has already captured Tokyo but he does not kill her as he has a crush on her. Furthermore, the Professor gets irritated by Gandia's actions and makes a plan to rescue Tokyo. Meanwhile, the whole team looks for Gandia in the Bank of Spain but they fail to find him. Moreover, Gandia again goes on a mission to capture another member from the team and at the end of Money Heist Season 4 Episode 5, Gandia kidnaps Nairobi also.

ALSO READ | 'Money Heist' Season 4, Dalgona Coffee And Other Stories That Made Headlines This Week

The Professor to sacrificed himself?

In the very next episode, the Professor tells Marsella to leave him as he changes the plan. Now that he does not have Marsella to protect him, he is unsafe. He takes the risk and he suffers at the end as police officer Alicia Sierra finds the Professor.

Money Heist Season 4 ended on a cliff hanger as makers are planning to continue the series. There are speculations that in Season 5, Alicia Sierra might join the Professor's team to support him in the Heist. Álvaro Morte who is playing the role of the Professor in Money Heist also posted an image on his social media with Najwa Nimri (Alicia Sierra) where Alicia Sierra is seen with the Professor's team. All these are Money Heist speculations as nothing is confirmed by official sources yet.

ALSO READ | Will Alicia Sierra Be Named Ibiza In 'Money Heist 5'? Will She Join El Professor?

ALSO READ | Who Is Tatiana? Is Alicia Sierra's Real Name Tatiana In 'Money Heist'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.