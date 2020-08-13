'Masaba Masaba' Teaser Dropped By Netflix India, Trailer To Release On August 14

Netflix and other OTT platforms are taking over the entertainment industry due to the total shut down of theatres due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Netflix India recently shared a list of 17 originals last month. Two of their originals, Raat Akeli Hai and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, have already been released. Netflix India's next show will be Masaba Masaba, set to release on August 28, 2020. Netflix even shared a teaser for the upcoming show on its social media pages.

Netflix shares a teaser for its upcoming series Masaba Masaba

Also Read | Ankita Lokhande Joins #CBIforSSR, Says 'Nation Wants To Know What Happened To Sushant'

Above is the teaser for Masaba Masaba that was shared online on Netflix India's social media page. Masaba Masaba is on the real-life story of Masaba Gupta, the daughter of veteran actor Neena Gupta. Masaba Gupta is undoubtedly one of the most popular fashion designers in India and she has worked with numerous popular Bollywood celebs. The upcoming series will focus on Masaba Gupta's career as a fashion designer.

Also Read | 'Love Can Last A Moment But...': Nora Fatehi Drops Teaser Of 'Pachtaoge' Female Version

Masaba Masaba will also feature Neena Gupta and the show will explore the relationship between the mother-daughter duo. Moreover, Masaba Masaba will be the very first time Neena Gupta will share screen space with her daughter, Masaba Gupta. Masaba Masaba will also feature multiple guest stars from the Bollywood film industry.

One confirmed guest star is Kiara Advani, who even spoke about her role in the upcoming show. Speaking to Mid-day, Kiara Advani revealed that she will play an exaggerated and self-obsessed version of herself in Masaba Masaba. The actor basically stated that she would play a spoof of herself in the upcoming show. Kiara also mentioned that her interaction with Masaba Gupta will be one of the highlights of Masaba Masaba.

Also Read | Kriti Kharbanda Shares Boomerang That Depicts Her Mood For Today, Watch

Masaba Masaba is directed by Sonam Nair, who is best known for projects like Gippi and Khujli. The upcoming Netflix original has been produced by Ashvini Yardi's Viniyard Films. Neil Bhoopalam will also play a prominent role in the series. The official trailer for Masaba Masaba will be shared online by Netflix India tomorrow, on August 14, 2020.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal To Start Prepping For His Next Comedy Film, Shooting To Commence In October

[Promo from Masaba Gupta Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.