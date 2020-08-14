'Masaba Masaba' Trailer Gives Glimpse Of Masaba Gupta's 'unconventional Life' | Watch

Designer Masaba Gupta and her mother and actress Neena Gupta have come together on screen for the first time for a fictional Netflix original series titled Masaba Masaba. The ace designer recently shared the trailer of the original series on Instagram which gives a glimpse of an unconventional life of the designer and her several phases in life starting from being a famous mother to juggling her fashion label, complicated matters of her heart and much more. The series is inspired by Masaba Gupta’s story which also gives a sneak peek into the contrasting lives she lives.

The two minute and eight seconds trailer shows the real side of the designer and her struggles to maintain her name and fame in the society The trailer also shows the fancy dos she attends with her celebrity friends to moments she is crying into a bottle of wine on the floor of her apartment, Masaba Masaba is a celebration of the designer’s life, successes, and failures. Adding more charm and giving a real look, the trailer also shows the mind-blowing acting by veteran actress and Neena Gupta who portrays the role of her mother in the series.

At one point of time in the trailer, fans get pampered with a surprise as they catch a glimpse of actress Kiara Advani, Farah Khan, Shibani Dandekar, Pooja Bedi, Gajraj Rao, amongst others. Apart from the ones mentioned above, the series also presents an ensemble cast including Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Smaran Sahu, and Satyadeep Mishra in pivotal roles. While captioning the trailer on Instagram, Masaba could not hold on to her excitement level and wrote, “OMG it’s finally here! Super nervous but SUPER EXCITED to share my trailer.”

Scores of her friends from the industry were quick enough to appreciate the trailer and the acting skills of the designer. Singer and actress Sophie Choudry poured in her love for the trailer and wrote, “This looks fab.” Television actress Smriti Khanna could not control her excitement and wrote, “OMG OMG OMG.” Masaba’s one of her BFF Samyukta Nair also showered her love on the trailer and wrote, “Fab.” The much-awaited Masaba Masaba series releases exclusively on Netflix this August 28, 2020.

