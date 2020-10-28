Who Is Zach From 'The Bachelorette'? Here Is What We Know About The Contestant

The Bachelorette season 16 is underway and the show’s latest episode did brew up the much-awaited drama that all the fans were waiting for. Yosef lost his calm with Clare during their conversation and called her the ‘oldest bachelorette ever.’ This led to Clare furiously exclaiming that she was old and single because she did not settle down for men like Yosef, right after breaking down into tears. Although the season has only just started and there are already a bunch of men trying to catch Clare’s interest and the audience's attention, Zach J did win a date with the Bachelorette, but she was left quite unimpressed and decided to send Zach home. Read on to know, “Who is Zach from The Bachelorette?”

Who is Zach from The Bachelorette?

37-year-old Zach Johnson was one of Clare’s suitors in this season of the ABC reality show. The contestant managed to tickle Clare’s funny bone in the first episode when he exited the limo during the premiere and greeted Clare by getting down on one knee and opening a ring box, which had a mini-butt letting out a fart sound inside. Clearly, Clare liked the gesture as she decided to keep him around.

According to a report in ABC’s official website, Zach Johnson is the owner of a small cleaning company. He owns a cleaning service in St. George, Utah called Cleaning Dino, which he started about a year ago. He is also the owner of a CBD company. On Zach Johnson's Instagram, he has listed himself as the founder of VidaNativ.

Zach from The Bachelorette has been attracted to Clare for a long time

His ABC bio states that Zach J. is a "fun, outgoing and charismatic gentleman with a big personality and an even bigger heart.” He had apparently been into Clare since Juan Pablo's season when she told him off. The ABC bio also states that Zach "stays away from the clubs and bars" and wants to get married and stay together “forever.”

Clare and Zach J's date: Why did Clare send Zach home?

Clare brought Zach J. on the one-on-one date, in the Tuesday episode, where they went to get pedicures and spa treatments. During the date, Clare told the camera that she felt like she was "getting this very weird energy from Zach,” she also admitted that having somebody like Dale in her life had put her in a weird position in front of other people.

After spending some (painfully awkward) time relaxing by the pool, the really uncomfortable moment happened. Clare leaned in to kiss Zach, but he didn’t lean in. At that point, she pulled back, embarrassed, and tried to get out of the pool. Zach grabbed her neck and tried to hold her back, saying, "No, why did you stop? I was right there, why did you stop? What happened?" Clare gracefully tried to brush it off and move the date along to the dinner portion, but he kept pushing for answers about the missed kiss and tried to hold onto her physically. The painfully awkward date became the reason that Clare decided bid adieu to Zach.

