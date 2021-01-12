Fansville Cast: Here's A List Of Actors And Characters In This Dr Pepper's Mock Tv Series

Fansville is a popular Dr Pepper marketing series which is in fact a mock tv show for Dr Pepper’s content marketing campaign. For those who do not know, Dr Pepper is one of the oldest major soft drinks in the United States of America. Fansville was created as a fake series that included many of the actors who narrated creative marketing strategies with an element of fun. The makers of the series also released its second season in 2019 with the plot revolving around football. The Fansville cast also included some players. Let’s have a look at some of the Fansville cast members and know more about them.

Fansville cast

Brian Bosworth

The cast of Fansville included Brian Bosworth as one of the significant actors in the series who has also been a former professional football player in the National Football League. Some of the films in which he appeared are namely Three Kings, Stone Cold, Mach 2, What Men Want, The Longest Yard, One Man’s Justice, Phase IV, Do You Believe?, Rock Slyde, Blue Mountain State, Midnight Heat and many others.

Eddie George

Eddie George was also seen among the cast of Fansville who is an actor and producer best known for his works in The Game Plan, Knife Fight, He Ain't Heavy: Pledging Underground, My Life as a Dad, Famous People, Rock Me, Baby, Walk of Fame, Another Version of You, Run The Race, etc.

Ray Wise

Ray Wise or Raymond Herbert Wise is an American actor who is best known for his works in Twin Peaks, RoboCop, Suburban Gothic, Jeepers Creepers 2, Reaper, etc. The actor essayed the role of a ticket man in the Fansville series.

Sean Philips

Sean Philips was the narrator in the Fansville TV series. He is an American actor known for his performances in The Men Who Stare At Goats, Person Of Interest and The Following.



Les Miles

Les Miles was seen essaying the role of a store clerk in the tv series, Fansville. Apart from this, the actor is also known for his works in Camera Obscura, The Last Whistle and When The Games Stands Tall.

Other actors who portrayed some of the Fansville characters include Natasha Marc, Nick Ballard, Abbie Cobb, Regi Davis, Lily Piper Faye and others.

