Mr Mayor Cast: Here's A List Of Actors And Characters They Play In This 2021 Sitcom

Released on January 7, 2021, on NBC, Mr Mayor is an American television sitcom created by Robert Carlock and Tina Fey. It is a lesser-known fact that the teaser of Mr Mayor appeared in the end tag of ‘30 Rock: A One-Time Special’ in July 2020. The cast of Mr Mayor includes some of the prolific actors namely Ted Danson, Holly Hunter, Mike Cabellon, Dwayne Johnson, Kyla Kenedy, etc. Mr Mayor plot focuses on the lives of a businessman and his rebellious daughter. Let’s have a look at Mr Mayor cast members and know more about the actors.

Mr Mayor Cast

Check out some of the most significant NBC's Mr Mayor characters as well as the actors who essayed them.

Ted Danson

Best-known for his works in sitcoms like Cheers and Becker, Ted Danson essayed the lead role of the wealthy businessman who runs for becoming the Mayor and deals with his rebellious daughter at the same time. Other famous tv shows and movies of Ted Danson are namely Three Men and a Baby, Three Men and a Little Lady, Hearts Beat Loud, The Women's Room, The Doctors, Help Me Help You and many others.

Holly Hunter

Holly Hunter essayed the role of Arpi Meskimen in the show. She is also a recipient of several accolades and awards for her amazing performances in the movies. Some of her movies that received her appreciation from the audiences include Broadcast News The Piano, Thirteen, the Firm, Nine Lives, etc.

Kyla Kenedy

Kyla Kenedy portrayed the role of Orly, the rebellious daughter of the Mayor in the show. Apart from the show, she has also appeared in a couple of movies and TV series such as The Walking Dead, The Night Shift, Speechless, The Yellow Wallpaper, The New Normal, Love Is All You Need, and more.

Vella Lovell

Vella Lovell is a popular American actor who is best known for her performance in the comedy-drama show, Crazy Ex-Girlfriends. Some of her popular shows are namely Literally, Right Before Aaron, The Christmas Chronicles, The Big Sick, LFE, Dollface, Grace and Frankie, and a few more.

Also read 'True Beauty' Cast: A List Of The Actors And The Characters They Portray

Also Read Fast And Furious 9 Cast Boasts Of Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron And More

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson is a widely-known American artist and sports personality. Apart from being a popular wrestler, he has also been a significant part of a variety of movies and television shows such as Baywatch, The Fate of the Furious, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Hobbs & Shaw, Lifeline, The Net, and many others.

Also read 'The Crown' Season 5 Cast Revealed; Harry Potter Fame Staunton To Be Next Queen

Also Read 'GI Jane' Cast: Demi Moore, Anne Bancroft And Others In Pivotal Roles

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.