'Fate The Winx Saga' Receives Mixed Reactions On Twitter; Critics Pan It, Fans Shower Love

Netflix series Fate The Winx Saga recently released in January and is getting a huge response from the audience. Netizens have taken to their Twitter handle to review the show and they cannot stop talking about it. Take a look some of the Fate The Winx Saga reviews by fans.

Fate and Winx Saga review and reactions on Twitter

Fate and Winx Saga released on January 19 and the cast received a lot of response from the critics and the audience. However, some critics gave negative reviews for the show and it is a dark one with sexuality and obscene scenes. However, many viewers found the show interesting and did not seem to agree with the critics. A fan shared stills from the show and wrote, "the way how fate the Winx saga put all the diversity onto two black characters who are the only ones who are not white." The fan added that Aisha is the token POC in the friend group, Dane is the token POC boy and also the token non-straight boy. They're carrying the diversity on their shoulders. Take a look at the tweet and the pictures here:

the way how fate the winx saga put all the diversity onto two black characters who are the only ones who are not white. aisha is the token poc in the friend group, dane is the token poc boy and also the token non-straight boy. they're carrying the diversity on their shoulders. pic.twitter.com/3erT43YaXc — barış ⚡ beatrix era (@fairyform) January 21, 2021

A Twitter user wrote that the show is worth watching and the reviews about it were too harsh. Videomaker and game programmer Jenny Nicholson said that she can't stop thinking about the show. She added, "In Fate The Winx Saga if they have elemental powers & don't grow wings, will the word Winx ever be uttered". A Twitter user called out all the negative reviewers and said that the show has no obscene scenes and they have lied about it. Take a look at some of the comments here:

in conclusion: fate the winx saga is worth the watch and the reviews were way too harsh, blew everything out of proportion and straight up lied — aroa (@covisnky) January 22, 2021

I'm sorry I can't stop thinking about this but in Winx Club the fairies' magical energy is called winx because they grow wings and Bloom goes "we should call ourselves winx." In Fate The Winx Saga if they have elemental powers & don't grow wings will the word winx ever be uttered — Jenny Nicholson (@JennyENicholson) January 18, 2021

watching fate the winx saga and there's not a single sex scene and no drugs. where is the obscenity and debauchery the reviewers were referring to?? @ all the negative reviewers: pic.twitter.com/l3Ld7BFagM — xilef the ruler⁷ 🦋 (@thebloomix) January 22, 2021

More about Fate The Winx Saga

Fate The Winx Saga cast includes actors like Abigail Cowen playing Blooom, Hannah van der Westhuysen playing Stella, Precious Mustapha playing Aisha and Eliot Salt playing Terra. The show also features Elisha Applebaum, Danny Griffin, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Robert James-Collier, Eve Best and Theo Graham. The show is a live adaptation of Nicklodean's Winx Club which was animated. Fate The Winx Saga's plot revolves around Bloom as she has to adjust herself in the other world and has to learn how to control her powers.

