'Father Of The Bride 3' Cast: Steve Martin And Diane Keaton To Return In The Third Part

Recently, the Father of the Bride 3 cast reunited on a virtual video call. They made a huge announcement of Kieren Culkin, as Matty Banks, getting married to his fiance Rachel on the video call virtually. The video later ended up with a song sung by Bryan MacKenzie's son Georgie, played by Ben Platt. Take a look at the expected cast of Father of the Bride 3.

'Father of the Bride 3' cast

Steve Martin as George Banks

The Father of the Bride 3 includes Steve Martin who will be playing the role of George Banks again. George Banks is the owner of a successful athletic shoe company. In the first part of the film, he disagrees to get his daughter married but eventually accepts the emptiness in his life without his daughter. In the recent virtual reunion, he is shown as a person who is very serious about the COVID-19 pandemic. Steve Martin is popular for playing Inspector Jacques Clouseau in the Pink Panther series.

Diane Keaton as Nina Banks

The Father of the Bride 3 cast will also feature Diane Keaton as Nina Banks, the mother of the bride Annie. In the first movie, Nina Banks accepts Bryan MacKenzie as her son-in-law, even though George is unable to accept. She gets pregnant in the second part. Diane Keaton is known for her films like The Godfather, Annie Hall, and Manhattan.

Kimberly Williams as Annie Banks-MacKenzie

The cast of the Father of the Bride 3 features Kimberly Williams as Annie Banks-MacKenzie. In the first movie, she is the 22-year-old bride in the film who gets engaged to Bryan and tells her family about it. In the second part, she gets pregnant along with her mother. Kimberly Williams' performance was widely appreciated by critics.

George Newbern as Bryan MacKenzie

The Father of the Bride 3 cast also includes George Newbern as Bryan MacKenzie. Bryan MacKenzie is the fiance of Annie played by Kimberly Williams. In the first part of the film, he gets married to her while in the second he gets her pregnant. He has lent his voice to the role of Superman in many adaptations of DC comics and is popular for the same.

Kieren Culkin as Matty Banks

The cast of Father of the Bride 3 also features Kieren Culkin as Matty Banks. Matty Banks is the brother of Annie and the son of George and Nina Banks. He married his fiance Rachel played by Alexandra Shipp on the virtual reunion of the film. Kieren Culkin is popularly known for his roles in Home Alone, Succession, and Igby Goes Down.

Who is the little girl in Father of the Bride?

Fans have been wondering who is the little girl in Father of the Bride. The scenes of little Annie were shown in the virtual reunion as well. The little Annie is played by 2 girls in the film. 7-year-old Annie was played by Sarah Rose Karr while the 12-year-old Annie was played by Amy Young.

