'The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air' Cast Prepare For A Reunion Along With The 'Real' Aunt Viv

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air cast is all set to prepare for a reunion. Fans were delighted upon Will Smith making this major announcement on his social media handles. However, what took everyone by surprise was the fact that Janet Hubert will also appear on the show this time. The actor was last seen on the show on the third season after which she was replaced by Daphne Maxwell Reid.

Following this fans were surprised to see the sudden change in such a pivotal character for the series. Despite fans loving the performance by Daphne Reid till the season finale they still went on to call Janet Hubert as the “Real” Aunt Vivian or Viv.

'The Fresh Prince of Bel Air' cast will reunite with the real Aunty Viv

The departure of Janet Hubert from The Fresh Prince of Bel Air came due to several complications that occurred on the set. There were speculations earlier that Janet Hubert was fired from the show due to some internal matter. Following this, when The Fresh Prince of Bel Air returned for a fourth season Daphne Reid had taken her place as the character of Aunt Vivian.

Fans were quick to notice this sudden shift as Aunt Viv was a major character in the show. Will Smith and Janet Hubert have since then maintained silence on this issue only until recently when the two were seen posing with each other in a candid picture.

The picture uploaded by Will Smith initially featured the entire cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air along with Daphne Reid as Aunt Viv. However, it was the second picture that caused a huge buzz as for the first time Janet Hubert was seen with The Fresh Prince of Bel Air himself. The show had ended in 1996 with six seasons.

Will Smith had claimed in the caption of the post that exactly 30 years today The Fresh Prince of Bel Air made its debut. Thus, to celebrate the occasion the cast will come together for a reunion. Will also paid his respects to James Avery who played the major character of Phillip Banks on the show. James passed away in 2013 and thus the cast too paid their respects to the departed veteran actor.

