Films And Shows You Must Watch If You Loved 'Unpaused'; See List

There have been many feature films, short films as well as web-series around the globe that are based on COVID-19. There have been several projects across the globe that had the lockdowns and other problems around the pandemic as their central plot and death with problems further caused by it.

One such recent release was the anthology film Unpaused on Amazon Prime, which has been receiving positive reviews from critics and good response from the viewers as well. If you loved Unpaused, here are some other dramas based on similar themes. Check out:

Films and shows to watch if you liked Unpaused

Songbird

This is a 2020 Sci-Fi thriller helmed by Adam Mason, with a screenplay written by him and Simon Boyes. The movie is set around the COVID-19 pandemic with the cast including stars KJ Apa, Sofia Carson, Craig Robinson, Bradley Whitford, Peter Stormare, Alexandra Daddario, Paul Walter Hauser, and Demi Moore. The film was bankrolled Michael Bay, Adam Goodman, Andrew Sugerman, and Eben Davidson.

Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn

Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn is a Gautham Menon directorial, which was also written by him. It is a short film that is the sequel to Menon’s 2010 movie Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and sees Silambarasan as well as Trisha reprising their roles. The film was released through YouTube on May 20, 2020, and took inspiration from Roopa Rao’s short film Silent Passage – Pandemic Tales.

Putham Pudhu Kaalai

Putham Pudhu Kaalai is a Tamil anthology film which was released on October 16, 2020, through the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. The 5 short films were each directed by Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Suhasini Maniratnam, Rajiv Menon, and Karthik Subbaraj. It was entirely shot during the COVID-19 pandemic and set around the 21-day lockdown in the country in March. It has an ensemble cast that includes Jayaram, Urvashi, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalyani Priyadarshan, M. S. Bhaskar, Ritu Varma, Shruti Haasan, Suhasini Maniratnam, Anu Hasan, Kathadi Ramamurthy, and many others.

C U Soon

C U Soon is a computer screen film and the very first one to be made in India of its kind. The movie was written and directed by Mahesh Narayan with Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran in focal roles. It was completely shot on an iPhone, while it was produced by Faasil and released on Amazon Prime Video on September 1, 2020.

Love in the Time of Corona

This is an American rom-com miniseries which is created and directed by Joanna Johnson. It has four episodes which were released on Freeform on August 22, 2020. The star cast includes Ava Bellows, Gil Bellows, L. Scott Caldwell, Tommy Dorfman, Rya Kihlstedty, Leslie Odom Jr, Rainey Qualley and Nicolette Robinson.

Tamas

Tamas was an Indian short-film which was directed, written as well as cinematographed by Adhvik Mahajan, who also played the male lead in the movie. The movie also featured Rashami Desai and released on YouTube on July 7, 2020. The film focuses on a relationship that develops in a very unusual way between two neighbours in the ongoing testing times amid COVID-19 and lockdown.

