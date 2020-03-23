'Good Newwz' Full Movie's HD Print Leaked Online By Filmyzilla

The internet users were shocked yet again by FilmyZilla, as they leaked a high-quality print of the Akshay Kumar starrer Good Newwz online for free. Filmyzilla allows its users to download several HD and dubbed movies online for free. In addition, it also lets its visitors download anything with the help of torrent files.

Good Newwz full movie download leaked by Filmyzilla

One of the blockbuster Bollywood movies of 2019, Good Newzz has been leaked online by Filmyzilla. The star cast of the film comprised Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The film hit the silver screens on December 27, 2019, but with all due credits to all the piracy websites like Filmyzilla, the film has been leaked online for everyone to download it for free. It is recommended to not download the film from pirated sites as you might land yourself into legal problems. However, you can legally watch the film on Amazon Prime.

Good Newwz became one of the most successful films of 2019 as it managed to mint over ₹318 Crores at the box office globally. This Raj Mehta directorial's story revolves around In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) and how the couples in the movie deal with it. The film was also critically lauded by the audiences and film critics.

Check out the trailer of Good Newwz here:

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

