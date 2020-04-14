Filmyzilla Leaks Beer Boys Vodka Girls Web Series Online; Check Details

Another new Web Series has been leaked by Filmyzilla. It’s PrimeFlix app's latest, Beer Boys Vodka Girls. Filmyzilla uploaded all episodes of the Web series on their portal as HD Model. In India, the piracy issues don’t appear to end even after taking a number of strict action from authorities in opposition to them. Many of pirated web site has already been blocked by authorities; however, they open up other numerous and various illegal areas each day and start leaking all the latest films and now Web Series too. Filmyzilla also lets its visitors download anything with the help of torrent files. This web series is directed by the Rahul Gupta.

About the Web Series, Beer Boys Vodka Girls

Beer Boys and Vodka Girls is the creation of the PrimeFlix App; this app is a newly-launched OTT platform by Rakesh Bhosle. Beer Boys and Vodka Girls was released in the year 2019, it was an Adult Comedy Web series. The story of Beer Boys Vodka Girls Web series revolves around the three young boys and three girls of a different mind-set and desires in life. Basically, Beer Boys Vodka Girls web series is a story of three young couples, their sexual life, their needs, friendship, and their many hilarious incidents.

Beer Boys Vodka Girls web series contains five episodes. The cast of Beer Boys Vodka Girls web series is not so known but did their part very well in the web series. The cast includes Tapasya Agnihotri, Vihaan Goyal, Rahul Varma, Bhargav Sagar, Gunnjan Aras, Mahi Kaur, Dinky Kapoor, and Shabd Rajpoot. Beer Boys Vodka Girls is an entertaining adult web series. So if you're bored at home during this lockdown, binge watch this entertaining web series with your friends. But, it is recommended to not download the Beer Boys Vodka Girls web series from pirated sites, like Filmyzilla, as you might land yourself into legal problems. You can legally watch the film on PrimeFlix App.

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

