Latest Web Series Trailers That Released In The Past Week | WATCH

The entire world is currently on hold, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Everybody is asked to sit at home and a lockdown has been imposed globally. In a situation like this, the audience has started to heavily depend on new web-series as a source of entertainment. The week that went by saw the trailers of many web-series being released. Read ahead to know more about them-

Trailers released in past week

Four More Shots Please 2

Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer for the second season of Four More Shots Please. The lead cast of the show includes Sayani Gupta, Kriti Kulhari, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo, Lisa Ray, Prateek Babbar, and Milind Soman. The show falls under the banner of Pritish Nandy Communications. Nupur Asthana directs this season of the show. Four More Shots Please premiered in 2019, and revolves around the lives of four flawed women and their complicated relationships.

Panchayat

Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer of Panchayat, which is a comedy-drama web-series. The show has Jitendra Kumar as the lead character. Neena Gupta is also seen playing a pivotal role in the show. The plot of the show revolves around an engineering graduate Abhishek, who for lack of a better job option. joins as a secretary of a panchayat office in a remote village in Uttar Pradesh.

Westworld 3

HBO released the trailer of the Sci-Fi mystery-drama series, Westworld season 3. Westworld premiered in 2016, and the lead cast of the show includes Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Thandie Newton, and Ed Harris. Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe, and Scott Mescudi will be seen joining the lead cast in the third season. The plot of the third season revolves around the dawn of machine consciousness and the evolution of sin in this dark adventure that begins in a world where every human appetite can be indulged.

