New Releases On Netflix And Other OTT Platforms To Watch This Weekend

The importance and demand of the content on OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video has increased beyond measure ever since the coronavirus pandemic. Taking that into consideration, the OTT platforms have increased their pace and have been bringing a wave of content for their viewers and Netflix even started a Netflix stream fest for them. For this weekend, here are some of the movies that viewers can watch that are releasing on various OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more.

New releases on OTT platforms to watch this weekend

Mank (Netflix)

Mank is based on the story of the alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as a makes a script for Citizen Kane. The film stars popular actors such as Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Arliss Howard, Tom Pelphrey, Sam Troughton, Ferdinand Kingsley and more and is directed by David Fincher. It is new on Netflix and it was launched on Netflix on December 4.

Leyla Everlasting (Netflix)

The story of Lelya Everlasting shows a couple and their marriage therapist become entangled in a love triangle. It stars Haluk Bilginer, Demet Akbag, Elçin Sangu and more. It was released on Netflix on December 4.

Sound Of Metal (Amazon Prime Video)

The story of Sound of Metal follows the life of a heavy-metal drummer and everything that follows when he begins to lose his hearing. This film stars Riz Ahmed, Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci, Lauren Ridloff and Mathieu Amalric and is directed by Darius Marder. It streamed on Amazon Prime video on December 4.

The Photograph (HBO Max)

Its plot shows Mae, daughter of a late famed photographer, who finds an old photograph and decides to solve some unanswered questions. It stars Issa Rae, Lakeith Stanfield, Chelsea Peretti and more. It released on HBO Max on December 5.

She Dies Tomorrow (Hulu)

The plot of this film shows a woman who is convinced that she would die tomorrow which spreads like a wildfire throughout the town. It stars Kate Lyn Sheil, Jane Adams, Kentucker Audley, Katie Aselton, Chris Messina and was directed by Amy Seimetz. It released on Hulu on December 4.

God’s Own Country (Hulu)

The plot of God’s Own Country shows a young farmer who turns to drinking and casual relationships until he suddenly finds a new path. Josh O'Connor, Alec Secăreanu, Gemma Jones and Ian Hart and is directed by Francis Lee. It released on Hulu on December 5.

It Had To Be You (Hulu)

Its plot revolves around a woman who is a jingle writer. She gets a marriage proposal from her boyfriend, and she gets into a dilemma of whether to get married or pursue her dreams. It stars Cristin Milioti, Dan Soder, Halley Feiffer, Kate Simses and is directed by Sasha Gordon. It releases on Hulu on December 5.

Bombhaat (Amazon Prime Video)

Bombhaat is a sci-fi romance that shows a man falling in love with a humanoid. It stars Sai Sushant Reddy, Chandini Chowdary and more known actors. The Bombhaat release took place on December 3.

Mr. Jones (Hulu)

The story follows a journalist who puts his life in danger in an attempt to expose the truth regarding the famine in the Soviet Union in the early 1930s. It stars James Norton, Vanessa Kirby and Peter Sarsgaard. It released on Hulu on December 5.

ALSO READ: Netflix Announces Free Subscription: Dates, Content Available And Other Details Inside

Waiting For The Barbarians (Hulu)

The story shows a magistrate rethinking his loyalty to his nation after an army colonel cruelly interrogates the locals. Waiting For The Barbarians stars Mark Rylance, Johnny Depp, Robert Pattinson, Gana Bayarsaikhan and Greta Scacchi. It released on Hulu on December 5.

The Secret Garden (Hulu)

The plot follows an orphaned Mary who is sent to his uncles’ estate to live and later finds a secret and magical garden. It stars Colin Firth, Julie Walters, Dixie Egerickx, Edan Hayhurst and Amir Wilson. It released on Hulu on December 6.

ALSO READ: Does Jack Die In 'Virgin River' Books By Robyn Carr? All About The Fate Of S2 Cliffhanger

How To Fake A War (Hulu)

Its plot follows a pop star who creates a fake war story using his PR to help his upcoming concert. How to Fake a War stars Katherine Parkinson, Hanna Jewell, Volker Michalowski and Jay Pharoah. It on Hulu on December 6.

La Leyenda Negra (HBO Max)

This story shows an undocumented teenager fights for her right to live in the US while risking her friends and family. It stars Monica Betancourt, Kailei Lopez, Irlanda Moreno and more. It released on HBO Max on December 4.

ALSO READ: When Is 'Gossip Girl' Leaving Netflix? Find Out Where To Watch The Show Now

ALSO READ: 'Virgin River' Season 2: How Many Episodes Are There In The Latest Season Of The Show?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.