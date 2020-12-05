How To Join Netflix Stream Fest? Guide To Netflix Stream Fest Registration

Netflix's Stream Fest is going on this weekend and has managed to gain a lot of attention on social media. The users have been trying to figure out a number of things about this fest. So we have listed all the information we had about the same. Read more to know how to join Netflix Stream Fest.

How to join Netflix Stream Fest

A number of people have been asking a lot of questions about the Netflix Stream Fest. They want to know answers to questions like how to join Netflix Stream Fest and how to complete the Netflix Stream Fest registration. Netflix India’s Twitter handle has been sharing a number of updates for their latest event.

Did someone say, "Free Netflix"?

Oh right, it was us.

Free Netflix!#NetflixStreamFest — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 4, 2020

The answer to the question, how to join Netflix Stream Fest, is mentioned below. The users will need to open the Netflix Stream Fest website and enter their email id and phone number to register. Netflix will send a message on your registered email about how to use Netflix for free. The event is supposed to begin on December 5 at 12 a.m. The users should register themselves in order to use Netflix for free. Makers recently updated their users about the current situation of the StreamFest by a tweet that said, “Due to the overwhelming response to StreamFest, you might be seeing the message “StreamFest is at capacity”. You could give us your email ID or phone number at http://Netflix.com/StreamFest and we'll let you know within the week when you can get your two days of free Netflix.”

Due to the overwhelming response to StreamFest, you might be seeing the message “StreamFest is at capacity”.



You could give us your email ID or phone number at https://t.co/pcAEKoyThA and we'll let you know within the week when you can get your two days of free Netflix. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 5, 2020

Netflix Stream Fest registration

How to #NetflixStreamFest in 4 simple steps:



✅ Open Netflix on your phone/ desktop



✅ Click on the StreamFest banner



✅ Enter your email ID/ phone number



✅ Don't watch The Haunting of Hill House if you want to sleep tonight — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 4, 2020

New Releases for Netflix India

Available 12/15

Black Ink Crew New York, Seasons 1-2

The Challenge, Seasons 10 and 13

Grizzlies

The Professor and the Madman

Pup Academy, Season 2

Song Exploder, Volume 2 (Netflix original)

Teen Mom, Seasons 1-2

Available 12/16

Anitta: Made In Honorio (Netflix documentary)

BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America (Netflix documentary)

How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix original)

Lee Daniels' The Butler

Nocturnal Animals

The Ripper (Netflix documentary)

Run On (Netflix original)

Vir Das: Outside In - The Lockdown Special (Netflix original)

