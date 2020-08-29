Filmyzilla Leaks ZEE5's Latest Web Series 'Virgin Bhasskar 2'

Digital platform Zee5 has introduced a wide range of web series and movies like Pareeksha, Yaara, and Mafia, among others. Recently, it released the second season of Virgin Bhasskar, which was to premiere today on August 29, 2020, Saturday. However, the latest series fell prey to a piracy website. Zee5’s Virgin Bhasskar leaked on Filmyzilla, marking a loss to the makers. Here is everything you need to know about Virgin Bhasskar web series. Read on:

Virgin Bhasskar leaked by Filmyzilla

The second season of Zee5’s series Virgin Bhasskar is not the first one to leak on the illegal piracy website Filmyzilla. The site shares the latest shows and movies for the audience to download through torrents. So, it causes humongous loss to the makers of films and shows. There are numerous illegal websites such as Filmyzilla, and Tamilrockers, among others, in the country.

Everything to know about Virgin Bhasskar 2 on Zee5

ALT Balaji and Zee5 have released the second season of Virgin Bhasskar. The sex-comedy series stars Anant V Joshi, Dherendra Tiwari, and Rutpanna Aishwarya in the lead roles. The show has an exciting plotline filled with hilarious scenes. The first season revolves around the life of a porn novelist, but the irony is that he is still a virgin. As Bhasskar falls in love with the daughter of a cop, Vidhi, his journey becomes full of twists and turns. On the other hand, the second season of the series promises to be more enticing. Check out its trailer below:

The government on stopping piracy

Filmyzilla is one of the piracy websites in India. It has leaked numerous movies and web-series including The Lion King, Paatal Lok, John Wick 3, Dabangg 3, among others. The government has taken definitive steps to eradicate the piracy of films and web series.

As per the Cinematograph Act approved in 2019, any individual found recording a movie without the written consent of the producers can face a jail term up to 3 years. Apart from this, the culprits can also have to bear a fine of ₹10 lakhs. Moreover, people circulating pirated copies on illegal torrent websites can face a jail term.

Disclaimer – Republic World does not aim to promote or condone piracy in any way. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This page aims to inform the general public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you not to encourage or engage in piracy in any form.

