Filmyzilla Leaks Voot Special Series 'Illegal' For Download | Read Here

Filmyzilla is known to pirate Bollywood and Hollywood movies for the users online for free. Due to this piracy, the number of people going to the theatres to watch movies has decreased. Filmyzilla has a huge collection of free HD Bollywood, Hollywood and several regional movies. Filmyzilla is known for leaking copyrighted content, especially movies and web series before their release in the theatres on online web channels. Filmyzilla has now leaked Voot's Illegal web series download. Because of leaks such as this one, the makers and the creators of the films and series have to suffer a huge financial loss.

Filmyzilla leaks Illegal web series download

Filmyzilla leaked Voot's Illegal. This web series is about an idealistic lawyer. This lawyer is trapped in the shady world of criminal law. While doing this she is seen handling two cases one of which is about a death penalty for women in India. The other case is about sexual harassment in the workplace. It highlights how the justice system can be out of order. In the lead of this series, we can see Nabeel Ahmed, Piyush Mishra, Kubbra Sait, Neha Sharma and Kriti Vij. Illegal web series is directed by Sahir Raza and is written by Reshu Nath. The first season of the series released recently and has been rated at 8.2 out of 10 on IMDb.

Piracy is one of those international issues that has been affecting moviemakers and artists across the world. Because of such illegal sites, viewers are able to download movies and web series online. This leads to them not going to theatres or paying OTT streaming sites. Content piracy also affects the box office collections of that movie. In the past, Filmyzilla has leaked some popular movies like The Lion King, John Wick 3, Dabangg 3 and many more.

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

