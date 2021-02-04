Firefly Lane Review (first Two Episodes): Katherine Heigl's New Netlfix Show Is Engaging

There had been a lot of wait for Netflix's Firefly Lane, which has been adapted by the novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah. The makers have made a strong attempt to bring the story of the novel on the screen to the best of their ability. With an ensemble cast of Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke playing the roles of Tully Hart and Kate Mularkey, respectively, filmmaker Maggie Friedman has brought the 10-episode series to the audience. Have a look at the review of Netflix's Firefly Lane for the first two episodes.

Netflix's Firefly Lane Review (First Two episodes)

The plot of this series brings the story of two friends who are poles apart in nature, but completely inseparable. On one hand, there is Tallulah or Tully Hart, who is the popular host of a talk show and a rather successful and flamboyant person. On the other hand is the nerdy, shy yet sensible Kate Mularkey. The episodes showcase the backstories of both the characters in parallel motion with the present moment. Tully has a rough childhood, as her drug addict mother takes her away from her grandmother as they shift to Firefly Lane, where she meets Kate. While Tully ends up being a highly successful woman who is single, Kate ends up being a divorced mother with a rebellious daughter.

The first episode shows how young Tully becomes best friends with Kate, both of whom face struggles at youth. Tully continues to have a troubled relationship with her mother, while Kate, on the other hand, is a nerdy yet insightful girl, who gets completely nervous around boys that she likes. At present day, with a sufficient knowledge of their backgrounds provided, Kate finds out that Tully, who happens to be the godmother of her daughter Marah, has given her consent to get pregnancy pills, as Marah tries to keep up with her peers as she gets ready to go to high school. With an added feeling that Tully keeps getting close to the men that she likes, Kate gets upset with Tully, who tries to talk to her, but to no avail. Meanwhile, Kate gets a new job, where she finds another attractive man, bringing back old memories in which she met her former husband and Tully’s boss, Johnny Ryan.

While the friendship between Tully and Kate hits different curves, it is well-established with consistent flashbacks how both of them always come back to each other. A young Tully and Kate become best friends after the former has been taken advantage of by her date at a party while she was in a drunk state. She confides in Kate, who supports her right back. On the present day, it is finally shown that Kate ends up forgiving Tully after giving her an earful for her mistake; implying once again how they come back to each other. The second episode ends in a massive cliff hanger, as the present day is skipped to 2 years later, when Marah says to her mother Kate about how she “misses Aunt Tully”; with a possibility of Tully being deceased.

It can be noted that the acting by both the leads was right on point, consistent twists and turns been introduced to the plot. The younger versions of both the characters have been portrayed extraordinarily well, too. It would be safe to say that the end of the second episode of this series will leave the viewers wanting more of it.

