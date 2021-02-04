Netflix's 'Firefly Lane', 'The Girl On The Train' And Other Originals Adapted From Books

Netflix’s Firefly Lane, Girl on the Train, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, Sacred Games, The Kissing Booth etc are just a few examples of books that have been turned into popular shows or movies. Converting books into motion has been around since forever, whether it is adapting books for theatre or the screen. Many people believe that these conversions actually give a new lease of life to the books which may otherwise lie dormant on shelves. There have been innumerable examples of a show or movie making a book a bestseller when it was not popular before. A good example of the same could be Stephenie Meyer’s Twilight Saga.

Netflix Originals that have been adapted from books

Firefly Lane

The show that has been created by Maggie Friedman for Netflix was actually written by Kristen Hannah for a novel by the same name. The show premiered on February 3, 2021, and has Katherine Heigl as its principal character. The show centres around Tully Hart (Heigl) and Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke), two childhood neighbours on Firefly Lane.

The Girl on the Train

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and starring Parineeti Chopra as its lead, the film has been adapted from Paula Hawkins’ 2015 novel by the same name. The movie's Hollywood counterpart was released in 2016 starring Emily Blunt. It is a psychological thriller that gives narratives from three different women about relationship troubles and binge drinking. Parineeti Chopra’s The Girl on the Train is slated to release on February 26, 2021.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

The best-seller by Jenny Han was adapted into a blockbuster film series. The series became a Netflix highest-grossing film within days of its release and gave instant stardom to its young stars, Noah Centineo and Lana Condor. The series has had two major hits and is awaiting its third and final installment on February 12, 2021.

Sacred Games

Adapted from Vikram Chandra’s novel of the same name, Sacred Games was Netflix's first original series in India. It did unprecedentedly well and became a massive hit. Some of the names involved in the series were Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddique and Kubbra Sait. The plot of the series revolves around how an underworld don plays mind games with a strait-laced minor cop in Mumbai.

The Kissing Booth

The Kissing Booth series wreaked havoc on Netflix when viewers went crazy for the first film. What many viewers didn’t know was that the film series has actually been adapted from Beth Beekles’ series by the same name. After watching, the film many people rushed to get themselves copies of the novels to relive the experience. The final installment is scheduled to come out this year.

