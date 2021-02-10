Firefly Lane Season 2 Spoilers And Release Date; Everything We Know So Far

Firefly Lane came to Netflix on February 3, 2021. Ever the first season dropped and good reviews, people have been craving to know if there's gonna be a season 2 of Firefly. Since its release, Firefly Lane has become very popular, with many viewers calling it one of the best shows to come out in 2021 yet. The show follows the 30-year friendship of Kate and Tully. It's a heartwarming tale of friendship that has survived for over three decades and still going strong. The Firefly lane ending was a major cliffhanger, making the fans desperate for a second season. But is there going to be a second season?

Firefly Lane Season 2

The fact that the showrunners at Netflix chose to end the show on a cliffhanger is a good indication that they have plans for future seasons. Netflix hasn't officially announced the second season at the time of writing this article but Netflix may be waiting for a few weeks to see how well does the show does before announcing the second season. Based on the popularity Firefly Lane has garnered, there's a good chance it'll be renewed for a second season.

The show is based on a book of the same name by author Kristen Hannah. The first season of the show only covers the first half of the book's story, so there is plenty of source material for the producers to reference for season 2. "There's plenty to go, just from the first novel," Ben Lawson, who plays Johnny Ryan in the show, told Oprah Magazine, "There's also a sequel. Hopefully, audiences delve in and we can continue."

Firefly Lane Season 2 Spoilers

As the second season hasn't even been announced yet, we don't have any Firefly Lane season 2 spoilers. If viewers really want to know more about the story, they can read the book 'Firefly Lane' by Kristen Hannah, that the show is based on. The book delves much deeper into the story and it'll give a good idea of what'll happen in the show when season 2 is announced. Moreover, there's a sequel to the book itself so fans have plenty of reading material if they choose down that lane. All episodes of Firefly Lane are currently streaming on Netflix.

