'Flower Of Evil' Finale Makes Fans Tizzy As Episode Achieves Highest Ratings Of The Series

The finale of Flower of Evil's left fans with the satisfaction of (spoiler) a happy ending. The drama which aired its last episode on September 23 showed Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Won’s characters tie the knot again and go back to being a family. The much –anticipated Korean drama achieved its highest ratings with the Flower of Evil finale, as per a report in Soompi, a Korean media portal.

All about Flower of Evil finale

Flower of Evil finale witnessed a spike in numbers in terms of ratings with 5.7% as per a report in Nielson Korea. The drama saw a peak of 6.2%, which is the personal best for the drama. The drama was generally fluctuating in terms of viewership between 3.3% and 3.7% and had an audience between the age group of 20 to 49 years as per the same report in Nielson Korea.

Flower of Evil finale saw a jump in numbers which was almost double. On the other hand, the same slot drama in MBC that is When I Was the Most Beautiful had a rating of 2.7% followed by 3.7% for the crucial two parts.

Flower of Evil cast's important moments

Flower of Evil cast Lee Joon Gi’s character Hyun-soo was wronged throughout the reel story. However, towards the end of the finale, his character is finally set-free of his ill past. This was only possible because of his wife Ji-won essayed by Moon Chae Won. He was blamed for the murder, which he never committed and resorts to identity fraud of over fifteen years. However, he is free of the initial charge by the end of the finale. Even though he does face all the punishments for his identity fraud for living the life of Baek Hee-Seong.

What happens to Hee-Seong in Flower of Evil?

Hee-Seong is finally shot by the cops for all his wrongdoings. While the cops fire the shots, a bullet struck Hyun-soo’s head as well. However, towards the end of the episode, he recalls some memories with his wife. When his daughter finally calls him ‘Dad’, he feels that the love for them was real. He leans in for a hug with his wife and daughter. Despite losing his memory and forgetting about what happened in the last fifteen years, he recalls some of his memory and the drama ends there.

Fans are in a tizzy as Flower of Evil episodes end-

Two moods for the Finale 🥺🤧 #FlowerofEvil Ready that Im not ready. pic.twitter.com/j0nolsdsin — dinklaw (@uluvlancelot) September 22, 2020

#FlowerOfEvil achieved 5.7% nationwide ratings in its finale and 85.8% on TVING (video streaming platform in S.K)



I’m so happy for them 😭 Next stop: Winning in awards show 🔜 pic.twitter.com/XFjF7Jd4Ix — kdrama tweets | flower of evil (@iconickdramas) September 24, 2020

Idk about you but I cried a river seeing Eun Ha cried because of her parents 😭 It must really be hard and heavy for a child to go through this 💔



This finale ep is not a joke. The previous 15 episodes are flashing through my mind right now on how happy they were! #FlowerOfEvil pic.twitter.com/W8lgPBGtjP — flower of evil best kdrama 2020 JoonChae couple (@Minhoeareyou) September 24, 2020

so so satisfied to the flower of evil finale 😭💯❤️ pic.twitter.com/hoZcvAMdZB — 너디⁷ (@sparktaes) September 24, 2020

