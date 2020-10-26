'The Undoing' Episode 1 Review: What Is Nicole Kidman Thriller All About?

The Undoing starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant in lead roles premiered this October 25, 2020, on HBO. The drama mini-series follows the life of an established New York living Shrink, Grace Frasier, and depicts the mystery behind a gory murder of Elena, a newcomer in the circle. Take a look at a review of the series.

The Undoing Episode 1 review

The Undoing revolves around the lives of the Upper East Side residents whose children go to a private school. The story focuses on the life of Grace and Jonathan Fraser, the former of which is a shrink and about to publish her first book while the latter is a child oncologist. The episode sees a black-tie fundraiser held at the school, where Matilda De Angelis’s Elena Alves is introduced, who is the new mom in the circle.

The episode also sees an awkward encounter between Elena and Grace at the gym, which the two co-incidentally share as Elena walks completely naked on Grace in the locker-room. However, the episode sees the murder of Elena and as Grace suspects Mr. Alves to be a suspect, the investigation officers end up at Grace’s address. The show will further reveal how is Grace connected to a woman’s murder whom she just met 48 hours ago while her husband Jonathan is out of town on a business trip and forgot his phone back at home.

The show so far has been receiving mostly positive reviews as the audiences say it has a gripping yet slightly predictable plot. Rotten Tomatoes’ ratings for the show are 65 per cent based on over 40 reviews with an average 6.5/10. The critic's consensus on the website says – “The Undoing is a beautifully shot mystery that benefits greatly from Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant's performances - if only its story was as strong as its star power.” The next episode of the series, The Missing arrives on November 1, 2020.

