'Four More Shots Please 2', 'The Trip': Web Shows That Will Invoke Wanderlust In You

The nationwide lockdown has forced people to stay indoors and find a hobby or a new skill. While it might be difficult for those who always wait for long weekends to put on their travelling shoes, here are some shows for you to watch while being under quarantine. Here's a list of 8 travel web series you must watch that will quench your thirst for travel.

Four More Shots Please 2

Source: Four More Shots Please/Instagram

Four More Shots Please is the most talked-about show in recent times. The story about four different girls and the problems they face in their lives is perfectly portrayed by Gurbani Judge, Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo and Sayani Gupta. The second season of the show will take you from Istanbul to Rajasthan. The episodes of Four More Shots Please are available on Amazon Prime.

The Trip

Another best series about a road trip of four girls starring Shweta Tripathi, Sapna Pabbi, Mallika Dua, Amayra Dastur and Lisa Haydon. The trip is a story of four girls who go on a road trip to Thailand for a friend’s bachelorette. The episodes of The Trip are available on YouTube.

Way Back Home

A complete travel series, Way Back Home takes you to the undiscovered and hidden gems in the lad of Himalayas. The journey is hosted by Rohan Thakur, who takes you through the mountains of Leh, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh. The travel show is a delight to watch as the host takes you through cozy little villages in the Himalayas.

TVF Tripling

One of the best shows churned out by TVF play, Tripling is a tale about three siblings Chandan, Chanchal and Chitvan who set out on a journey to find themselves and the relation between them. In the first season, they explore the lovely cities in Rajasthan while in the second season, some unexplored places in the North East are shown. The show TVF Tripling stars Maanvi Gagroo, Sumeet Vyas and Amol Parashar and is streaming on YouTube and TVF Play.

Love Ok Please

Another reality travel show, that you would love watching amid the lockdown is this show hosted by Karan Wahi. The reality travel show Love ok Please is about eight contestants who set out on a road trip and are expected to fall in love with the course and also get addicted to road trips. The episodes of the show are shot in the exotic places in Himachal Pradesh. Stream this reality show on MX Player.

Kalki’s Great Escape

Streaming on Hostar, Kalki’s Great Escape is a travel show hosted by Kalki Koechlin and her father Joel Koechlin. From endeavouring local cuisine to taking part in local cultures and traditions in the travel show, the host will take you through an exotic journey in North East India.

Away From Home

Another travel show without any drama is the show Away From Home, streaming on YouTube.The show is about a young girl who loves beaches. She travels to her ultimate destination of Andaman and Nicobar Islands only to fall in love with the place. She decides to call off her wedding to stay back at the exotic island.

Rise

Rise is another mini travel series you would love watching if you miss travelling. The show is about an IT professional who sets out on a road trip on his bike and finds out the true meaning of his life. Rise is a short series of 4 episodes and can be streamed on YouTube.

