'Four More Shots Please 2' Trailer Out, Receives Mostly Positive Reactions From Fans

Four More Shots Please season one left audience polarised between the love and hate relationship of women and how they were openly talking about sex and their needs. The first season garnered a specific audience base and fans were waiting for Four More Shots Please 2 eagerly. The makers released season two trailer and it received mix reviews online. The Rangita Pritish Nandy creation will be out to stream on April 17, 2020. Some fans expressed their opinions on the trailer.

Watch the Four More Shots Please 2 trailer:

Four More Shots Please 2: Fans review

Finally been waiting for season 2!!!! Cant wait — SoOnAhLi (@Soonahli) March 8, 2020

Who the cutest? Bani!!!! The part where is actually shouted Sidhi 😂🤣 OH LORD I LOVED THE TRAILER! Can’t wait! @bani_j you were fab! 🥺❤️ 17th April come soooon! #FourMoreShotsPlease pic.twitter.com/pjPQAjthJb — PS ⚡️ (@Neelaasapphire) March 31, 2020

WOW! it's released on my

birthday.😊 #FourMoreShotsPlease



Can't wait for the second season... — Shiv Dutta ♠ (@imshiva17) March 8, 2020

At first as a guy I couldn’t relate to this show & didn’t enjoy the concept & about 2-3 episodes in the characters really grew on me, to the point I binge watched it and now I eagerly await season 2 #thankyou to the team of #4moreshotspls @4moreshotspls #waiting #season2 — Sanj Rana (@sanj_rana) March 8, 2020

Here are some mixed reviews for Four More Shots Please 2

I want next season of mirzapur , inside edge , family man & made in heaven

Not this — Nitay (@Nitayrooj) March 8, 2020

#Mirzapur2 was supposed to come in March, uska kya hua? — Anshul Gupta (@gupta_nishulk) March 8, 2020

Koi nhi dekhega

Mirzapur 2 laaaooo — Shubham Bishnoi (@TechyFrank) March 8, 2020

