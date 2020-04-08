The Debate
'Four More Shots Please 2' Trailer Out, Receives Mostly Positive Reactions From Fans

Web Series

Rangita Pritish Nandy’s 'Four More Shots Please 2' received mostly positive reviews by netizens after the trailer released recently on various online platforms.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
Four More Shots Please 2

Four More Shots Please season one left audience polarised between the love and hate relationship of women and how they were openly talking about sex and their needs. The first season garnered a specific audience base and fans were waiting for Four More Shots Please 2 eagerly. The makers released season two trailer and it received mix reviews online. The Rangita Pritish Nandy creation will be out to stream on April 17, 2020. Some fans expressed their opinions on the trailer. 

Watch the Four More Shots Please 2 trailer:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sayani (@sayanigupta) on

Four More Shots Please 2: Fans review 

Here are some mixed reviews for Four More Shots Please 2

First Published:
COMMENT
