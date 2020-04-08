Four More Shots Please 2 Trailer Review: More Romance, More Locations & More Controversies

Rangita Pritish Nandy’s Four More Shots Please 2 is all set to release on April 17, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming show received a cult following after the success of season one for its intriguing storyline and bold establishments. The characters in the show, Umang Singh, Anjana Menon, Damini Rizvi Roy and Siddhi Patel essayed by Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta and Maanvi Gagroo respectively, are beyond the standards of a 'typical lady'. The show managed to essay the self-discovery process in the most vibrant manner, without holding back and will once again enthral the audience after its makers dropped the vibrant trailer.

Also Read | 'Four More Shots Please 2' Trailer: Maanvi Gagroo Starrer Promises Double The Madness

Watch the Four More Shots Please 2 trailer

Four More Shots Please 2 trailer review and more

Four More Shots Please 2 is evidently inspired by the most popular sitcom Sex and The City and streamlines the needs of women at the forefront. The trailer managed to establish a certain cliff hanger ends from season one. Bani J as Umang seems to have managed to capture the interest of her lady love, essayed by Lisa Ray. They are making public appearances and also establishing their love openly which was not the case in season one. Furthermore, Kirti Kulhari’s character Anjana Menon does not manage to find her love in Arjun Nair and fall in vulnerable moments with a rival lawyer essayed by Samir Kochhar. Eternally innocent Siddhi( Manvi) has now found solace in having multiple sexual partners. Meanwhile, Sayani Gupta is still stuck between her "gynac vs bartender" dilemma. The show seems to have retained most of the cast from season one.

Also Read | Amazon Prime's 'Four More Shots Please 2 To Premiere On April 17, 2020

What to expect from Four More Shots Please 2?

Four More Shots Please 2 have the members of the same cast with a better and interesting storyline. The locations have gone international, with the girls following a ‘help’ call coming from Istanbul. There are exotic locations from Udaipur as well as seen in the trailer. High fashion, raunchy parties and ‘four more shots’ can be expected from the series. A great mix of love, sex, and stories of different lives merged into one is what to expect from Four More Shots Please 2 trailer and series which can be streamed April 17 onwards.

Also Read | Bani J Opens Up On Shooting 'Four More Shots Please' Final Scene After Losing Her Mother

Also Read | 'Four More Shots Please 2' Official Trailer Has Fans Going Gaga Over It

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.