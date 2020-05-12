'Four More Shots Please' Cast Celebrates 100K IG Followers With A Quick Shot

Four More Shots Please! has been doing quite well on Amazon Prime ever since its release. The official Instagram handle of the show, called “4moreshotspls”, recently hit 100,000 followers and this was celebrated by the cast in the most traditional way. They all went for a shot of liquor as they have it in the show’s name as well.

The cast of Four More Shots Please 2 recently came together to celebrate as they hit 100,000 followers on Instagram. In the celebration video posted, the crew of the much-loved drama show can be seen taking a shot each while they sit at home. The video starts with Maanvi Gagroo as she takes a shot from her customized “Siddhi Patel” glass. This is followed by a short segment by Sayani Gupta, whose look in the video is being loved by the viewers. Kirti Kulhari and Gurbani follow the sequence as they take a shot of their celebration drink. Actors like Paras Tomar, Shibani Dandekar, Ankur Rathee, Samir Kochhar, Amrita Puri, Neil Bhoopalam, and Simone Singh can also be seen in the video posted. Director and screenwriter Nupur Asthana can be seen closing the celebration video as the message appears at the end of the segment. Lisa Ray, Prateik and Milind Soman are absent from the video, which has caused some visible confusion among the viewers.

In the caption for the post, the makers can be seen informing the audience that the “Glam Fam” has gotten bigger. They have also mentioned how excited they are as they hit 100,000 followers. Towards the end, they have written about the importance of their “gang” as they send their love through. Have a look at the fun celebration video from the official handle of Four More Shots Please! here.

