'Four More Shots Please' Makers Confirm That Fans Will Get A Season 3 Of The Show

The second season of Four More Shots Please has been a massive hit since its release. The fans have been giving a positive response about the show that revolves around the lives of 4 women based in Mumbai. The show is created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd.

The Season 2 was directed by Nupur Asthana and included some popular faces of the industry like Milind Soman, Shibani Dandekar, and Ankur Rathee. Recently, the makers of the show have released a statement revealing that fans can now expect a the season 3 three of Four More Shots Please. Read more to know about Four More Shots Please.

Also Read | Kirti Kulhari Says 'Four More Shots Please 2' Celebrates The Flaws In Women And Men

Also Read | Kirti Kulhari Says She Has 'stopped Being Judgmental' After 'Four More Shots Please 2'

Viewers will get to see the 3rd season of Four More Shots Please

Pritish Nandy, Chairman, Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd. revealed that the unconditional love received over two seasons was the main reason behind introducing a third season of the show for the viewers. He also revealed that the third season will pick up from where the four girls are left at the end of season two.

He also said that the show will take the viewers forward with their stories as they journey ahead in their career, relationships, love and, most importantly, the passion and beauty of their friendship. He further mentioned that the characters will be facing even greater challenges and stereotypes thrown at them but will face them all the while their friendship is their driving force.

Also Read | Kirti Kulhari Croons 'Kabir Singh' Song, Says #FourMoreShotsPlease Se Itna Pyar #Kaisehua

About Four More Shots Please

Four More Shots Please has been a trending topic since the release of its second season. The Amazon Prime series features a story about four women in Mumbai. The main cast of the show includes Sayani Gupta as Damini Rizvi Roy, Bani J as Umang Singh, Kirti Kulhari as Anjana Menon and Maanvi Gagroo as Siddhi Patel. The show also features other popular faces of the industry including Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Jiya Lakhiani, Neil Bhoopalam, and Prateik Babbar.

Also Read | 'Four More Shots Please' Star Maanvi Gagroo Condemns Horrifying 'Bois Locker Room' Chat

Also Read | 'Four More Shots Please!': Samir Kochhar Opens Up About Starring In A Women-led Series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.