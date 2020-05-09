'Four More Shots Please' Cast Show Their Excitement As Makers Confirm Season 3

The second season of Four More Shots Please has been a massive hit since its release. The fans have been giving a positive response to the show that revolves around the lives of 4 women based in Mumbai. The show is created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and stars popular faces of the industry, Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo.

Recently, Amazon Prime and the cast members of the series have shared posts confirming that there will be a season 3 of the show. Read more to know about the cast and Four More Shots Please Season 3.

Four More Shots Please Season 3 cast excited

Actors like Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J have shared posts on their respective Twitter handles. The posts confirm that Four More Shots Please will be having a season 3. Sayani Gupta shared a simple poster of Four More Shots Please Season 3 and captioned it with, “We are coming back!” Kirti Kulhari also shared the same poster and captioned her post with, “That's right”. Amazon Prime has also shared a post confirming a new season of the show. Here are some of the tweets confirming of Four More Shots Please Season 3.

question: what's 4 shots multiplied by 3?



answer: a brand new season of @4moreshotspls💃 pic.twitter.com/HAkD9VBRhX — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 8, 2020

We are coming back! pic.twitter.com/zKxYaS6SPt — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) May 8, 2020

Makers confirm Four More Shots Please Season 3

Pritish Nandy, Chairman of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd. revealed that the unconditional love received over two seasons was the main reason behind introducing a third season of the show for the viewers. He also revealed that the third season will pick up from where the four girls are left at the end of season two.

He also said that the show will take the viewers forward with their stories as they journey ahead in their career, relationships, love and, most importantly, the passion and beauty of their friendship. He further mentioned that the characters will be facing even greater challenges and stereotypes thrown at them, but all the while their friendship will be their driving force.

