Net Worth Of 'Four More Shots Please' Cast Is Humongous; Details Here

Four More Shots Please is an Amazon Prime original series that has been grabbing headlines ever since it premiered on the digital platform. The show is about four friends who are shown facing and dealing with their problems as they come to them. The friendship of the four girls as lead characters is very strong and allows them all to be what they want to be. Four More Shots Please 2 was loved by fans and they could not stop themselves from making memes, sharing videos, or showering their love on the lead cast. On the show, the characters lit the wanderlust among their fans as picturesque views from Istanbul to Rajasthan were captured during the filming of the series and the popularity of the actors on the show shot up exponentially. Here is the net worth of the lead cast from the show, Four More Shots Please.

The combined net worth of Four More Shots Please cast

Maanvi Gagroo

Manvi Gagroo is very popular in the entertainment industry and has been featured in many series and films. The actor has played the role of Siddhi Patel on the show. According to various media portals, the net worth of Manvi is around $ 23 million, which is approximately Rs. 174 crores.

Sayani Gupta

Sayani Gupta is a popular face in the entertainment industry. The actor has portrayed the role of Damini Rizvi Roy in the show. According to various media portals, her net worth is approximately $1 million. This is equivalent to over Rs 7 crores. Sayani Gupta’s source of incomes includes her career in acting, singing and brand endorsements.

Gurbani Judge

Gurbani Judge, who is popularly known as Bani J on Indian television, started her career from a reality show, Roadies. In Four More Shots Please, she portrayed the character of Umang Singh. According to various media portals, her net worth is approximately $ 5 million which is around Rs 37 crores. The actor earns money through her acting career and various brand endorsements.

Kirti Kulhari

Kirti Kulhari is another popular face in the entertainment industry. She portrayed the character of Anjana Menon on the show. According to various media portals, her net worth stands at $ 5 million. This is around Rs. 37 crores. Her source of income includes her acting career and various ad campaigns.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: Four More Shots Please Instagram

