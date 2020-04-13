'Four More Shots Please!' Season 2 Album Premieres, 'Yaara Teri Yaari' New Rendition Out

Amazon Prime Video has released the highly anticipated album of Four More Shots Please! Season 2. The album has specifically been launched first for Prime members. This album reportedly caters to different genres and is once again produced by Mikey McLeary.

'Four More Shots Please!' Season 2 album out

Four More Shots Please! is one of the most popular original shows on Amazon Prime Video. The show revolves around the friendship of four women and them trying to figure out their lives and problems. The show received a tremendous response after the launch of its first season. Now Four More Shots Please! Season 2 is on its way.

But before Four More Shots Please! Season 2 premieres on Amazon Prime Video, its music album has been launched. Amazon Prime members have been given first preference to listen to the Season 2 album. After the Season 2 of the show premieres, the album will be launched publicly.

According to a media portal’s report, the Four More Shots Please! Season 2 album features 7 tracks. The album will reportedly help continue and provide a base to the show's storyline. For those of you who are not aware of this, Mikey McLeary created the show’s original soundtrack.

Mikey has once again worked extensively on Four More Shots Please! Season 2 album. As mentioned earlier, the season 2 album caters to different genres. According to the report, the album includes party songs, ballads, and romantic tracks. Each of these tracks are meant to provide a musical background to different situations in the Four More Shots Please! Season 2 story.

This album will feature a brand new rendition of Darshan Rawal’s season one hit Yaara Teri Yaari. For those of you who are not aware of this, Four Shots Please! Season 2 will once again feature Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo. The show also has supporting cast members like Preteik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhoopalam, Milind Soman and others. The Four More Shots Please! Season 2 will premiere on April 17 on Amazon Prime Video.

