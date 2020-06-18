Four More Shots Please! Season 2 Blooper Featuring The Lead Cast; Watch

Four More Shots Please! is a popular series that streams on Amazon Prime Video. It stars Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Maanvi Gagroo in the lead along with Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Jiya Lakhiani, Neil Bhoopalam, and Prateik Babbar. The second season of the show was released a few months back. Now Lisa who plays Samara Kapoor shared a BTS video from the shooting of the second season. Read to know more.

Four More Shots Please! season 2 BTS video

Production company Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd bankrolls Four More Shots Please! and shared a blooper video from season 2 on their Instagram handle. The video was reposted later by Lisa Ray on her Instagram handle. The caption read, “the only time you’ll get to see the people behind the characters you love. Even if it’s for a split second. They may not always get it right but it’s also usually not their fault.” [sic]. Other cast members were also tagged in the comment.

The blooper video starts with Bani J fumbling with her lines. Lisa Ray is seen getting frustrated in a scene alongside Bani. Prateik Babbar forgets his dialogue and admits it to his co-star. Milind Soman, Maanvi Gagroo, Kirti Kulhar, Prateik, and Bani are seen laughing. Ahead they are seen missing their lines and having fun with each other. Check out the video below.

Four More Shots Please! is created by Rangita Pritish Nandy. It follows the story of four women, as they love, live, make mistakes, and discover what really makes them tick through friendship. The series is Amazon Prime Video’s first all-women protagonist Indian original show.

Four More Shots Please! season 1 was released on January 25, 2019. It was directed by Anu Menon and written by Devika Bhagat. The series consisted of ten episodes with a run time of approximately 28 to 35 minutes. It received mostly positive response from the audiences and critics alike.

After the success of the first season, Four More Shots Please! season 2 premiered on April 17, 2020. Nupur Asthana replaced Anu Menon as the director while Devika Bhagat returned to pen down the series. The number of episodes and run time of episodes were the same as the first seasons. The season three of Four More Shot Please! is announced and will pick up from the end of the previous season, taking ahead the journey of four leading ladies.

