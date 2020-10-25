If You Loved Four More Shots Please, Here Is A Watchlist Of Shows About Female Friendships

Amazon Prime series Four More Shots Please made a lot of noise on social media because of its portrayal of female friendships. Female friendships are often portrayed stereotypically as compared to male friendships. Four More Shots Please stars Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo as the leading ladies of the show.

They show was widely loved by audiences, especially females. Four More Shots Please revolves around the lives of four best friends and how they stand with each other through thick and thin. If one is a fan of shows about women empowerment, here is a watchlist of similar shows.

Here is a list of shows like Four More Shots Please

1. Sex Education

This British show revolves around the various doubts that arise in the mind of high-school goers but hesitate in asking. The show also chronicles friendships between girls with utmost intricacy. Throughout the show, there are many moments in which girls have stood by their other girlfriends in times of need. The show is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 8.3.

2. Orange Is The New Black

This is one of the shows like Four More Shots Please that revolves around female friendships. But in a women’s prison. The show reflects that even though these women are convicted of various felonies, they stand up for each other in difficult times. The show is a deep plot and keeps the viewers hooked. The show is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 8.1.

3. Pretty Little Liars

This is another one of the shows like Four More Shots Please that revolves around female friendships. It revolves around four best friends who have darl secrets that unfold during the course of the show. The show is available for streaming on HBO Pro Max and has an IMDB rating of 7.4.

4. 2 Broke Girls

This is one of the shows like Four More Shots Please that revolves around the friendship between two girls. One of which is poor and the other is from a wealthy family. How their paths cross and they become friends is something will have to watch the movie for. The show is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has an IMDB rating of 6.7.

5. Girlfriends

This show revolves around the friendship of four African American girls. They face the ups and downs of life together and their bond of friendship remains intact, at times, stronger even. The show s available for streaming on CW Seed and has an IMDB rating of 7.0.

6. Glow

This is one of the shows like Four More Shots Please that revolves around the friendship of a group of women who fight in the wrestling ring. They also fight the system together. The show is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 8.0.

7. Sex And The City

This show revolves around the friendship between four women who stick together through thick and thin. It is adapted from the book authored by Candace Bushnell and goes by the same name. The show is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar and has an IMDB rating of 7.1.

8. Girls

This show revolves around the story of four millennial girls. The show aptly captures the struggles girls face in their personal life. The is available for streaming on the official website of HBO and has an IMDB rating of 7.3.

Image courtesy- @4moreshotspls Instagram

