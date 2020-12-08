Ankur Rathee Reveals 'Four More Shots Please' Series' Sets Was 'women-centric'

Ankur Rathee's shows have always brought the best out of him as an actor. Ankur Rathee's character in Four More Shots Please cast still remains one of the notable works by the actor. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, the actor opened up about the show and explained how the sets of the show were 'women-centric' which made him realise his own 'male privilege’. Here is a look at what he had to say about it.

Ankur Rathee on Four More Shots Please being a 'women-centric' set

The Four More Shots Please cast is led by four women, Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo. Ankur Rathee in Four More Shots Please plays the role of Arjun Nair. In his exclusive interview, Ankur Rathee talked about how the show made him realise his own male privilege. He said, “Very few people realise that it is not just a women-centric show because of the cast. Obviously, we have four female leads but people don’t realise is that it was actually a women-centric set. What I mean by that is our director was female, our cinematographer was female, our AD’s were female, our producers were both female so the whole energy on set was female. I don’t think in Bollywood at that point there had ever been such situation and I am such privileged that I got to witness that. Because I realised for the first time, what male privilege that I had working in a male-dominated patriarchal system and industry.”

Ankur Rathee on how he felt on Four More Shots Please sets

The actor further explained his opinion about how women are looked at in the entertainment industry or how they are treated on set. Elaborate it, Ankur Rathee said, “Most sets you walk on to, they are all men. As a man on set, you don’t even think about it. But you think about now what women go through while walking on to those sets and how they are treated and seen and how they must behave accordingly in a male-dominated space."

"So I got to be like a minority on a set like that in terms of gender roles. For example, I learnt that the inhumane gaze through which our industry looks at female bodies is so unfair and unhealthy in society. For me as a man on a female set, it was interesting to see how the women around me were then looking at my body and I for the first time felt conscious about how I looked and whether I was looking too much or whether I should be careful of how I look or whether my tummy is coming out or my biceps are looking small and all that kind of self-consciousness. I got to experience that for the first time and it truly made me realise about how important it is to have more female representation in our industry not just in front of the camera but behind the camera too,” Rathee added.

Image Credits: Ankur Rathee Instagram

