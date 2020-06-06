'FRIENDS' Top Deleted Scenes That You Must Check Out Right Away

Friends is one of the most popular American sitcoms of all time. Filled with hilarious moments, the 10-season series showcases how the lives of Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Phoebe and Monica change as they stay together. We have compiled some of the deleted scenes from the show that you must check out right away. Take a look.

Deleted scenes from Friends

Emma's bedtime stories - Season 9, Ep 16

Joey loved listening to Emma’s bedtime stories. Whenever Rachel recited them to her daughter, he sat with the mother-daughter duo and listened carefully. One day, Emma was not in a mood and was quite fussy. So, Rachel thought of packing up without finishing it. However, Joey stopped Rachel and showed his curiosity to complete the book. So, she handed it over to him.

Who wins the Geller cup? - Season 3, Ep 9

One of the most famous episodes in Friends was the one in which they all played football on Thanksgiving. Ross had kept the Geller trophy safe with himself before revealing it to Monica, which led to a match between the brother-sister duo. Although the episode ended with a tie when they lied on the ground with the Geller cup, it had more to it. Ross and Monica came back to their apartment and called it a tie before throwing the cup in the trash bin. But they both had other plans. Monica sent Phoebe downstairs to grab the cup at the end of the trash tunnel, while Ross was also there for the same purpose.

Phoebe's surprise baby shower - Season 4, Ep 22

Phoebe was hormonal during the days of her pregnancy. From being quite emotional, angry to forgiving, she did it all without being aware. Monica and Rachel planned to throw a baby shower for Phoebe. They planned to gift Phoebe things that she could use after giving birth to the triplets. They told her friends to bring stuff like leather jeans, among other clothing. However, the surprise backfired as Phoebe was furious and annoyed to own things that she could not even wear. She heads towards the room but gets stuck with ribbons and balloons.

Monica and Chandler's wedding ceremony - Season 7, Ep 24

Chandler and Monica tied the knots in the seventh season of the show. Ross was quite happy that no one was drunk among them and nobody took the wrong name. He cried for the same reason. After some time, Chandler’s new shoes were quite slippery. So, he could not even walk properly on the stage even after taking dance lessons to impress Monica. He was dancing with Monica’s mother, Judy and lost his balance. Before falling, he pulled down her skirt, leading to an embarrassing moment for everyone.

