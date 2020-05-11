International Nurses Day Wishes You Can Share With Your Family And Friends

International Nurses Day 2020 is finally here. A day on which we can thank nurses across the globe for their indispensable contribution to the society and health care sector. The world nurses day is observed on May 12, every year on the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale. As the world is experiencing tough times due to the COVID-19 pandemic these days, one must appreciate the health care professionals like nurses for their tireless efforts in taking care of the affected. On this special day, take a look at some Happy International Nurses Day wishes one must share with family and friends.

Happy International Nurses Day 2020 wishes

I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for the kindness, empathy, and endless love! Happy Nurse Day 2020!

Nursing is not an easy job and those who dedicate their whole lives in this profession must be respected and celebrated! Happy International Nurses Day 2020

Dear, you kindle the fire of hope in the darkness of despair and enlighten our world with light and love. Happy Nurses Day!

Happy International Nurses Day 2020! Your kind smile is enough to cure all the diseases of the world! So always put a big smile on your face!

Nurses bear the true spirit of humanity. Happy Nurses Day 2020 to all the beautiful souls!

Happy Nurses Day to all the nurses who take the front rows in the battles against epidemics like the true warriors! Our respect to you!

Taking a moment to express our utmost gratitude, respect, and love for all the nurses of our society who always serve us diligently. Happy Nurses Day 2020

Dear nurses all around the world, I want to let you know that you all are appreciated and respected! Happy Nurses Day to you!

You’re are the one who made it possible to live in a safe, sound and happy world by providing us with care and love. Happy Nurses Day!

Happy Nurses Day to the nurses of our society! The sacrifices you make for turning the world into a better place do not go unnoticed.

Thank you so much for bringing hope into this hopeless world and nursing the infected society with your love and care. Happy Nurses Day!

Dear, the way you have vowed to nurture the world with your empathy, kindness, and humanity is beyond all the praises! Happy Nurses Day!

Even though your contribution deserves to be celebrated, allow us to show our gratitude towards your service on this special occasion. Happy Nurses Day!

Happy Nurses Day to the kindest nurse around the globe! You worked with a heart full of love in order to divert every crisis and I salute you!

Happy Nurses Day to you! You have my heartfelt respect and gratitude.

Happy Nurses Day to an amazing nurse! Thank you for sacrificing most of your weekends on the patients instead of going to movies!

Happy International Nurses Day 2020! You inspire us with your compassion and dedication.

Happy nurses day to all the wonderful nurses of the world! The dedication you show towards your job is marvellous and praiseworthy. Have a nice day!

Happy Nurses Day to the kind nurses! Thank you for listening to the patients all day long and still dealing with them with care and love!

There’s a Special Place Reserved for People Like You. You Are a Lifesaver. What Would I Have Done Without Your Help.

Somehow You Knew What I Needed and Took Care of Me Many Times Before I Even Needed to Ask. Happy International Nurses Day 2020

Thanks for Being a Caregiver Who Cares.Happy International Nurses Day 2020

I’ll Never Underestimate the Power of a Nurse. You Have Been Amazing

Because of You, We Live in a Happier, Healthier World. Happy Nurse Day 2020

You Go Above and Beyond to Make Our Patients Comfortable. Thank You. Happy Nurse Day 2020.

Your Compassion, Optimism and Kindness Do Not Go Unnoticed. We Appreciate You! Happy Nurse Day 2020.

Sending Warm Wishes on Nurse Day to the Most Amazing Nurse in the World. You Are Truly Making This World a Better Place to Live In by Offering Your Services. You Are a Role Model for All of Us to Be Kind to Patients and Be Ready to Help Them. Happy Nurses Day!

There is always that one special patient that you will remember forever. Happy International Nurses Day

You Are the Most Hardworking Person Who Takes Best Care of the Patients Without Complaints. On Nurses Day, I Would Like to Thank You for Being Such a Wonderful Selfless Person. Happy International Nurses Day 2020

Nurses don’t wait until October to celebrate “Make a difference day”. They make difference every day. Wishing you a happy international nurses day

Every Day You Make Someone Smile. You Help Someone Come Out of the Pain. You Make a Difference to Someone’s Life. Sending Best Wishes on Nurses Day to You for You Are a Source of Inspiration and Happiness for Many Patients and Their Families.