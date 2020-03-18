The Debate
Fortnite Friends List Not Working? Try Out These Quick Fixes To Solve The Issue

Education

Fortnite Friends List not working? Epic Games has notified users that it has made fixes. If you're still facing issues with the list, try these fixes.

Fortnite Friends List not working

The Fortnite Friends List is often faced with a bug which can be a huge pain to deal with, especially in the event you are trying to invite a number of players to your party. And while the game has received a number of patch updates over time, certain glitches still exist. However, after a recent outage that started on Tuesday, there have been a number of reports from users who encountered a number of issues with the Friend List feature and other services. Here are a few reports: 

Also Read | Fortnite Update: What Are The Helicopter Locations In Fortnite?

 

 

Also Read | Fortnite Update Patch Notes 12.10: Fortnite Server Status, Proximity Mine And Llamas

Idssue with Fortnite Friends List fixed

Epic Games had tweeted earlier that users who had lost their friends from the Friends List need not worry as the list will be populated again once the issues were resolved. The company soon followed up with another tweet notifying users that all the issues related to logins, item shop, matchmaking, and other services were fully back up. 

Also Read | Is Fortnite Not Working? Fortnite Update For Patch 12.10 Delayed For IOS Mobile Devices

Fortnite Friends List general fixes

The company has informed users that all the services have been recovered; however, if a user is still facing any issues with their Friends List, they can try out these quick fixes:

  • Restart the launcher for the Friend List to populate.
  • If the Friends List is still empty on PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch, one will need to try restarting the game.
  • Make sure that everyone and their friends are set to 'Online'.

*Note that these tips can only work when there are no issues from the company's end.

Also Read | Fortnite Update: Where Are The Shadow Safe Houses In Fortnite?

Image credits: Epic Games

