Fortnite Friends List Not Working? Try Out These Quick Fixes To Solve The Issue

The Fortnite Friends List is often faced with a bug which can be a huge pain to deal with, especially in the event you are trying to invite a number of players to your party. And while the game has received a number of patch updates over time, certain glitches still exist. However, after a recent outage that started on Tuesday, there have been a number of reports from users who encountered a number of issues with the Friend List feature and other services. Here are a few reports:

@EpicGames you updated fortnite, then tons of stuff like all my friends on fortnite got removed my cloud settings are removed and sometimes I can't login nor play please fix this! — SpaceFan Ty London (@TyLondonyt) March 17, 2020

ALL OF MY EPIC FREINDS ARE UNFREINDED @FortniteGame WTF pic.twitter.com/PW8r5SZ0Y4 — LES MU1ZZ (@MuizzFn21) March 17, 2020

Idssue with Fortnite Friends List fixed

Epic Games had tweeted earlier that users who had lost their friends from the Friends List need not worry as the list will be populated again once the issues were resolved. The company soon followed up with another tweet notifying users that all the issues related to logins, item shop, matchmaking, and other services were fully back up.

We are still actively working to resolve these issues.



Please note that if your Friends aren't listed in your Friends List, they will be there again when these issues are resolved. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 17, 2020

The issues with logins, matchmaking, the Item Shop, and other Fortnite services have been resolved.



We appreciate your patience! pic.twitter.com/PbfvMLT5Rb — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 17, 2020

Fortnite Friends List general fixes

The company has informed users that all the services have been recovered; however, if a user is still facing any issues with their Friends List, they can try out these quick fixes:

Restart the launcher for the Friend List to populate.

If the Friends List is still empty on PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch, one will need to try restarting the game.

Make sure that everyone and their friends are set to 'Online'.

*Note that these tips can only work when there are no issues from the company's end.

Image credits: Epic Games