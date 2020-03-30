Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Jake Peralta 'predicted' Effects Of Coronavirus Pandemic, Fans Say

As the Coronavirus pandemic gets worse day-by-day, a huge chunk of the population is locked in their homes because of the nationwide lockdown. People are sitting back at home and Twitteratti has realised that not long ago, a prediction was done in the show Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The prediction was done in the latest season i.e. season 7 of the show.

Does Jake Peralta predict pandemic?

In episode 3 of season 7, former detective Adrian Pimento makes a comeback. Pimento is shown suffering from a short term memory loss and asks Jake Peralta and Charles Boyle to help him. A tiny scene from the show has Adrain having tattoos on his body that were reminders of the things that he tends to forget. This is a rip-off from the movie Memento.

As Adrian stands naked in front of Jake, there is a tattoo that reads 'Buy toilet paper' in big bold letters. Fans started sharing this scene on Twitter and pointed out how this became a glaring reminder in reality as well. In light of the Coronavirus lockdown, people started hoarding toilet papers to a point that they were impossible to get. Jake also says, "I hate to think of the horrific event that led to a reminder of this size." This became a reference to the time of the spread of coronavirus in the USA.

It is not surprising for fans of the show think that Jake Peralta is the one to predict the Coronavirus pandemic. Tweets flooded with more conspiracy theories and Brooklyn Nine-Nine memes, even calling Pimento a time traveller. Here are some hilarious reactions to this post:

