Who Plays Max In Fuller House? Here's All You Need To Know About Full House Sequel's Star

Fuller House’s Season 5's second part aired from Netflix on June 2, 2020. And fans are filled with nostalgia as they bid farewell to one of their favourite shows. Fuller House’s story has had a large fan following and the actors have received a lot of praise for their performances. Max Fuller on Fuller House has won the hearts of the audience.

So the end of fuller house means everyone’s moving out and leaving. Great ending......totally what the fans wanted to see. Disappointed. 💔#fullerhouse — I got Opinions (@LadywithOpinion) June 2, 2020

I just saw the the last episode .Why does it have to end , especially with what happened at the end (no spoilers),now I am gonna have to wait 17 years from now ,ughh .but it was an incredible season .Thank You Fuller House ❤️😘👏 — Celine Naber (@NaberCeline) June 2, 2020

ALSO READ | Netflix's Fuller House reveals Aunt Becky's absence in the recent episodes of season 5

Who plays Max in Fuller House?

Max Fuller on Fuller House was adored by viewers of the show as they watched him grow up through the seasons. Max Fuller was the middle child of DJ Fuller played by Candace Cameron Bure on the show. Max Fuller has entered adolescence and people wanna know the name of the actor playing Max.

Max is played by actor Elias Harger. Harger is a Colorado native who has been acting since the age of five. Elias Harger has performed at the Denver theatre community from an early age. He has acted in plays such as A Christmas Carol and Shrek: The Musical. Elias Harger has appeared in several Tv commercials as well. Harger juggles acting between the stage and on Television. He has previously acted in Popsy and Lifetime Network's The Ghost Inside My Child.

ALSO READ |'Full House' Star Lori Loughlin & Husband, Giannuli To Serve Time In Jail For College Scam

How old is Max on Fuller House?

Elias Harger was born in 2007 hence he is 12 years old now. Elias Harger is in a Spanish-immersion school. He enjoys swimming, skiing, playing the piano, and creating art.

ALSO READ | Lori Loughlin And Husband Mossimo Giannulli To Plead Guilty In College Admission Scam Case

Is Max on Fuller House gay?

Events and running tropes on the show have led to speculation on whether Max on Fuller House gay, which would make him the first of the show's major characters to be so, including the show's generational predecessor Full House. However, even as the show ends, details have not been revealed if Max on Fuller house is gay or not. Viewers of the show are purely basing their argument on Max’s personality and the jokes hurled at him by other characters of the show. Max on Fuller House was admired for his catchphrases and unique views on things.

ALSO READ | 'Full House' Cast Comes Out With Parody Of Their Title Credits, Calls It 'Full Quarantine'

Fuller House's cast has several known names such as Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dashiell Messitt, Michael Campion, Fox Messitt among others. Fuller House is a sequel to the 1987 original show Full House. The show is available to stream on Netflix.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.