Gabby Barrett And Cade Foehner Announce That They Are Expecting Their First Child

Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner are ex American Idol contestants who started dating soon after the show got over. The couple has recently announced that they are expecting their first child together. Read further ahead.

Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner’s expecting a baby

In 2018, Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner met each other on the sets of American Idol and fell in love. The couple got engaged in March 2019, and tied the knot with each other in October of the same year.

Recently, on August 16, 2020, Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner, 20 and 24 years old respectively, have happily confirmed that they are expecting a baby. Gabby Barrett took to her official Instagram handle to post pictures of the two together, flaunting her big baby bump. She captioned the post, “And then there were three... Psalm 127:3 ✨👶🏼🎀 #babyfoehner”.

Cade Foehner also took to his official Instagram handle to share pictures of the couple, where Gabby Barrett’s baby bump is clearly visible.

He captioned the post, “I have the most amazing Wife in the world. I can’t possibly come up with strong enough words to honor her as she has honored me in giving me a baby girl.

Praise the Lord our God. #babyfoehner “Behold, children are a heritage from the LORD, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one's youth.

Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate.”

Psalms 127:3-5”.

It has been a fairly good and exciting year for Gabby so far as she released her debut album, Goldmine, in June 2020. While having a candid chat with ET, Gabby revealed that the album’s release has been rather emotional for her. Explaining how Cade Foehner helped her bring her debut album to life, Gabby Barrett said that it is exciting mostly, but it also makes her feel so blessed and grateful for the journey that brought her to this place. She revealed that she is getting to put her music out into the world the way that she envisioned and hoped it would be ever since she was little, and that is a 'total dream come true' for her.

