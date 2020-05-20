Ryan Seacrest Puts To Rest All 'stroke' Speculations While Hosting 'American Idol'

American television host Ryan Seacrest was making headlines recently after speculations of him having a stroke while hosting American Idol 2020's finale started surfacing on social media. Furthermore, Seacrest was also replaced by American actor Mark Consuelos on 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' on Monday, which fuelled the speculations even more. However, it's all good in the hood for Seacrest as he returned to hosting his popular show and cleared the air surrounding his health condition.

Is @RyanSeacrest okay? Not making light of this. He went from normal to his speech being off and his eye shutting halfway. #ryanseacrest #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/9LCKTLjxpe — M. Drake Krueger (@KingDraqula) May 18, 2020

Ryan Seacrest returns to hosting 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'

The popular radio and television personality, Ryan Seacrest recently hosted the finale of American Idol 2020 from his home, situated in Los Angeles. Later, several eagle-eyed fans started speculating that Seacrest suffered a medical emergency amid hosting the show as they observed him slurring his words while his left eye appeared to bulge late in the broadcast. However, while fans speculated that he suffered from a stroke on-air, the multi-hyphenate entertainer made a comeback on the small screens on Tuesday morning with a bang.

Furthermore, when he returned to TV on Tuesday to co-host his show 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', he set the record straight saying that he is doing well and added saying he took a day off because he got exhausted after working around the clock by thanking Kelly Ripa's husband for filling in for his absence on Monday's episode. On the other hand, in Seacrest's absence, his spokesperson had already eased the air earlier by giving his health update to an American news channel.

In his statement, his spokesperson said Ryan Seacrest did not have a stroke while hosting American Idol 2020. He further added, like many, Seacrest is also adjusting to the new normal and striking work-home balance with the added stress of hosting shows live from home. About Ryan Seacrest's absence on Monday's episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', his spokesperson said that he took a well-deserved day off because he has been juggling between three to four on-air jobs since past few weeks and added saying he is in need of rest. Seacrest has been serving as the host of American Idol ever since the show debuted in 2002 while he started co-hosting 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' in 2017.

