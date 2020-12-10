Gabriel Iglesias' Girlfriend, Son And And Other Details About His Personal Life

Gabriel Iglesias is a well-known actor and comedian. Popularly called Fluffy, his latest Mr. Iglesias series on Netflix has garnered much attention. Contrary to his professional life, he likes to keep his private life a secret. However, it is known that he had a relationship with a mysterious girl.

Gabriel Iglesias’ Girlfriend Claudia Valdez

Gabriel Iglesias was in a long-term relationship with Claudia Valdez. She was born in the United States of America. She is an actor and producer.

The two dated for around 12 years, starting in 2008. Claudia Valdez appeared as a nurse in Maternity Ward in the 2010 science fiction horror movie, Monsters helmed by Gareth Edwards. She made her debut as a producer in 2013 and has ventured on Mexican projects like Musica Para Despues De Dormir, Inercia, Monstruo, Gajes Del Oficio, and Inframundo. She won the Silver Ariel Award in the Best Short Fiction Film Category in 2014.

Claudia Valdez has served as a production coordinator in movies like The Beauty And The Beast, The Legend of Zoro, The Matador, On The Road, and La Zona. She has got Nickelodeon’s 23rd Annual Kids’ Choice Award, American Country Award, and the eight Annual TV Land Awards. Valdez’s net worth is more than $1 million. She earned it from her involvement in the entertainment industry.

Gabriel Iglesias’ son, Frankie was born in December 1997. However, Iglesias is not his biological father. Frankie is Claudia Valdez’s kid from a previous relationship. But the comedian has adopted the child and the two have a good bond with each other.

Iglesias and Valdez were first spotted with each other publicly in January 2008, when they attended 'A Wish for Animal Benefit' event. They had been living together in Whittier, California, the United States of America. Claudia Valdez is not present on social media, so not much is known about her social life, including her pictures.

After a long relationship, Gabriel Iglesias parted ways with Claudia Valdez in July 2020. The reason for their separation is unknown, but the comedian has admitted that he battled depression and alcoholism this year which took a toll on his family. However, Iglesias still looks over at Frankie and the two are close.

