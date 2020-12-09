'Mr. Iglesias' Star Gabriel Talks About How He Never Imagined Himself As A TV Artist

Netflix’s Mr. Iglesias is a famous series featuring Gabriel Iglesias who essays the role of a fun history teacher at a high school in California who recently quit drinking and attends AA meetings. So far, two seasons have been aired on TV and Netflix with the second season having two parts. In a recent interview, Gabriel Iglesias shared how he would love to have at least three seasons of the show and how he would tackle distance learning.

According to reports by TV Insider, with the ongoing pandemic, when Mr. Iglesias star Gabriel was asked whether he would ever want Mr. Iglesias to tackle distance learning, he responded positively. He stated that the show was filmed in front of a live studio audience, so it could take at least another six months before the team begins the production.

Talking about a COVID-19 plotline, he stated that Gabriel would be as optimistic as possible trying to find the silver lining and mentioned how he has seen several teachers doing their Zoom classes finding ways to keep it fun and entertaining. He continued that would also make sure that the mood would be a positive one but when talking to his buddy on the show, he would definitely say how this Zoom thing sucked.

While speaking to Los Angeles Daily News when the second part debuted, Gabriel Iglesias recalled how he stated that it would be awesome to have at least get three seasons of the show. He added how he would be happy if they could get three and as far as they could go. Though there has not been any confirmation for the fourth part of the show, he feels positive about it.

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias also mentioned how he hated the shooting hours and said that whenever he goes on stage for a stand up for an hour or two, he calls it a night. But for Mr. Iglesias, one needs to rest, sleep, hydrate etc so he doesn't really envy actors. Netflix’s Mr. Iglesias actor also stated that he does not want to do any Zoom or drive-in comedy shows and his focus will be on Mr. Iglesias.

Also Read What Time Does 'Rose Island' Release On Netflix? Here Are Details Of Rosa Based Story

Also read What Time Does 'The Big Show Show' Release On Netflix? Details About Part 2 Of Sitcom

Netflix’s Mr. Iglesias cast

The Netflix’s Mr. Iglesias cast includes Jacob Vargas, Maggie Geha, Richard Gant, Tucker Albrizzi, Sherri Shepherd, Cree Cicchino, Coy Stewart, Chris Garcia, Oscar Nunez and many others. Some of the guest appearances were made by Jo Koy, Megyn Price, Joel McHale, and a few others.

Also read What Time Does 'Mr Iglesias' Season 3 Release On Netflix? See Details About Sitcom Here

Also read IMDb's Top 10 TV Shows Of 2020 Out! Netflix Dominates While Amazon Prime Video Tops Chart

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.