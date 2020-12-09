'Mr Iglesias' Cast Season 2; See List Of Actors And What Characters They Play

Mr Iglesias cast season 2 includes some of the top actors from Gabriel Iglesias to Sherri Shepherd. The show stars the fluffiest comedian Gabriel Iglesias. The series chronicles the life of a high school teacher, Mr Iglesias, who works at his alma mater. However, he is not any ordinary teacher as he uses quirky methods so that the children realise their full potential. Take a look at the cast of Mr Iglesias season 2 below.

Mr Iglesias cast season 2

1. Gabriel Iglesias as Mr Iglesias

Gabriel Iglesias portrays the lead role of a history teacher in the show. He gained popularity as a comedian for his stand-up special on Netflix titled One Show Fits All. Gabriel is popularly referred by his stage name 'Fluffy' and has featured in a number of films. They include The Nut Job, A Haunted House 2, The Fluffy Movie, El Americano: The Movie, Smurfs: The Lost Village and The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature. Fluffly has also appeared in several television shows such as Narcos, Modern Family and Key & Peele.

2. Sherri Shepherd as Principal Paula Madison

Sherri made her acting debut as Victoria Carlson in the sitcom Cleghorne. She essays the role of Paula the Principal who wants the outcasts of Wilson High to prove their worth. Sherri has starred in several films that include Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, Who's Your Caddy, Madea Goes to Jail, Precious and Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son. She garnered various accolades for her performances.

3. Cree Cicchino as Marisol

Cree portrays the role of Marisol, one of Mr Iglesias' students. Marisol is smart and witty and her teacher's pet. Cree began her career as a child artist in the show Game Shakers as one of the central characters Babe. She also starred in the shows Paradise Run, Henry Danger, Me Myself and I, Whisker Haven. The film The Sleepover also starred Cree Cicchino as one of the leading characters.

4. Tucker Albrizzi as Walt

In contrast to Marisol, Tucker is Mr Iglesias' not-so-bright student. He finds immense joy in the Jamaican culture. Tucker has appeared in several films such as Bridesmaids, I Am Number Four, Monster Trucks, Treasure Buddies and Alvin and The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked. He also featured in a number of television shows such as The Jay Leno Show, The Office, Big Time Rush, Desperate Housewives, Time and Eric Awesome Show Great Job!.

The rest of the cast of Mr Iglesias season 2 includes Gloria Aung as Grace, Christopher McDonald as Coach Dixon. It also stars Coy Stewart as Lorenzo and Maggie Geha as Abigail Spencer. Oscar Nunez essays the role of an Assistant Principal Carlos.

