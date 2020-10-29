Maisie Williams Is On A Rampage In 'Two Weeks To Live'; Watch The Trailer

Maisie Williams’ new show Two Weeks to Live is a British dark comedy airing on Sky. The show is yet to be released outside the UK. Just like in her show Game Of Thrones, Maisie Williams is seen on a killing spree in her latest one. Let’s get a glimpse of Maisie Williams’ character in the Two Weeks to Live trailer. Check it out.

Two Weeks to Live trailer:

The Two Weeks to Live trailer is all about Maisie Williams going on a rampage to find the killer of her father. The trailer gives a glimpse of Maisie’s amazing action sequences as well as her comic timing. She essays the role of a misfit girl who lives with her overprotective and strict mother. With some sudden turn of events in the story, she decides to explore the outside world by sneaking out of the house.

It is shown in the trailer how she sends a message to her mother that she is sorry for leaving and states how she is finally ready to try new things in life. She makes a list of things that she needs to fulfil, one of which is to avenge her father’s death. All the avenging business accelerates when the mother-daughter duo comes to know that the world is going to end soon. Maisie Williams’ new show is a combination of dark comedy with interesting action drama as evident in the trailer.

Also Read Tom Hanks' 'News Of The World' Trailer Assures Fans A Gripping Tale Of A Civil War Veteran

Also Read 'Selena' Trailer Encapsulates Tejano Singer's Journey From Childhood To Adulthood

Two Weeks to Live Cast

Maisie Williams is essaying the role of Kim Noakes while the role of her mother Tina Noakes is essayed by Sian Clifford. Apart from these two actors, other members of Two Weeks to Live's cast include Mawaan Rizwaan as Nicky, Michael Begley as Ian, Sean Pertwee as Jimmy, Taheen Modak as Jay, Jason Flemyng as Brooks, Thalissa Teixeira as Thompson, Kerry Howard as Beth and Sean Knopp as Kim's dad. It is a six-part series directed by Al Campbell and produced by Lorraine Goodman, Charlotte Surtees and Morwenna Gordon. Two Weeks to Live's release date in the USA is November 5, 2020.

Also Read 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Trailer: A New 'fun-filled' Chapter Without Snooki

Also Read When Maisie Williams Confessed She Was A Huge BTS Fan And Jungkook Was Her Favourite

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.